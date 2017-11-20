MLB to meet with several Braves prospects on Tuesday, per report

The Atlanta Braves still don’t know what penalties they will be facing when Major League Baseball releases the results of its investigation but they may move a step closer on Tuesday. Baseball America’s Ben Badler reports that the MLB has informed several Braves prospects that they will meet with them on Tuesday afternoon.

The report doesn’t reveal any specifics in regards to which players the MLB has contacted but states that the Braves are expected to lose multiple players that they signed in recent years.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported on Monday that the results of MLB’s investigation was likely to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday. Given that they are scheduled to speak with players who are presumedly involved on Tuesday, an announcement should follow soon.