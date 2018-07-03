MLB Top 50 Player Rankings: Angels' Mike Trout tops list; Mets' Jacob deGrom making case for baseball's best pitcher

The first three months of the 2018 season are behind us, and thus it's time to take another look at the top 50 players in baseball.

When we did this coming into the season, the rankings were based upon reasonable expectations -- using things like age and recent performance history -- to make educated guesses at which players would provide the most value in 2018. Since then, though, each installment is all about performance to date. As such, the rankings you're about to see reflect nothing more than who's been the best through the first three months of the 2018 season. The preceding has been italicized for emphasis. Now we're going to bold it and italicize it -- and perhaps even brandish a larger font size -- for even more emphasis …

The rankings you're about to see reflect nothing more than who's been the best through the first three months of the 2018 season.



In coming up with these rankings, your scribe paid no heed to what may or may not be sustainable. Some of the names will be very much at home among the game's best, while others belong to players who have solidly over-performed or are just establishing themselves as premium performers. Whatever the case, we're not worried about whether the performances will stick. It's all about what's happened in 2018 thus far.

As for what matters, with position players it's a mix of batting, defense, and baserunning. On offense, we're not concerned with things like RBI. Getting on base and hitting for power matter above all, as do playing time, context of the player's home ballpark, and production relative to positional peers (e.g., the offensive bar is lower for shortstops and catchers than it is for first basemen and DHs). For pitchers -- and since this a backward-looking assessment of value provided -- run prevention and workload will be the drivers, but we'll also give some consideration to underlying fundamental indicators like strikeouts and walks. When it comes to relievers, leverage, or the relative importance of the innings a reliever works, are taken into account. (Note: It's hard for relievers to crack this list in the first place, given how much more valuable starting pitchers tend to be, thanks to their much higher innings loads.)

Again, this is all about 2018 to date, and the rankings suggest nothing about whether the player in question can maintain the current level of performance going forward. As such, the next time you see this list, it may look very different. Or not. Whatever, man.

Nos. 50-41

50 Nick Markakis Atlanta Braves RF The veteran outfielder leads the NL in hits, and that drives his high OBP. He's also on pace for 50 doubles. 49 Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals C Molina is still a steadying and skilled presence behind the plate, and at the plate this season he's putting up some of the best power numbers of his career. 48 Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B Bryant has been on the DL with a bum shoulder, but he's done enough when healthy -- .280/.383/.481 with 20 doubles in 66 games, only one GIDP, and plus fielding at the hot corner -- to still rank among the top 50. 47 Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP With an ERA+ of 143 and only one unearned run allowed in 110 innings, Clevinger's got his spot secured. 46 Ross Stripling Los Angeles Dodgers RP Stripling's been an absolutely huge swingman for the injury-plagued Dodgers. In 12 starts this season he's put up an ERA of 2.65, and in 11 relief appearances he's got an ERA of 0.59. 45 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 1B The Dodgers' latest successful reclamation project is a bit light on playing time relative to most of his top-50 peers, but he's got an OPS of more than 1.000 while having seen action at four different positions. At this rate, he's going to climb this list as the plate appearances pile up. 44 Eduardo Escobar Minnesota Twins 3B The 29-year-old has an OPS+ in 130s; leads the AL in doubles; and has seen time at third, short and second. 43 Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs C Contreras is the major-league leader in innings caught, and he's also putting up customary numbers at the plate. 42 Patrick Corbin Arizona Diamondbacks SP Corbin's career year continues apace: 17 starts, one shutout, 3.14 ERA/138 ERA+, no unearned runs allowed, 4.79 K/BB ratio. 41 Buster Posey San Francisco Giants C Posey remains an asset behind the plate, and he's closing in on 500 defensive innings at catcher for the season. At the plate he's got an OBP-heavy OPS+ that's comfortably above 100.

Nos. 40-31

40 Miles Mikolas St. Louis Cardinals SP The signing of the offseason? Quite possibly. In his first season back from Japan, Mikolas has an ERA+ of 150 with just 12 unintentional walks in 103 1/3 innings. 39 Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B After almost 300 plate appearances, Suarez is batting .306/.391/.565 with 16 homers. 38 Charlie Morton Houston Astros SP Morton continues to excel in the stacked Houston rotation. In 102 1/3 innings, he's registered an ERA+ of 149 and and put up a K/BB ratio of 3.24. 37 Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the top defensive third basemen in all of baseball. As well, he owns a 121 OPS+ in 280 plate appearances. 36 Jean Segura Seattle Mariners SS Seattle's linchpin shortstop has a line of .335/.363/.474 with 23 doubles and 14 stolen bases. 35 Eddie Rosario Minnesota Twins LF The Minnesota left fielder is putting up big power numbers at the plate while also maintaining a strong on-base clip. He's also a useful defender at a corner spot. 34 Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers CF Cain is on the DL, but he's banked enough value to stick on the list. Besides running an OBP of almost .400 and stealing 16 bases in 19 attempts, Cain is still a premier glove man in center. 33 Kyle Freeland Colorado Rockies SP Despite calling Coors Field home, Freeland has an ERA of 3.25 after 17 starts this season. 32 Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS Correa is on the DL with back problems, but he easily makes the cut for these rankings. In 73 games played, the shortstop is batting .268/.352/.480 with 13 dingers. 31 Gleyber Torres New York Yankees 2B He's a 21-year-old middle infielder, and he's got an OPS of around .900 through his first 61 games.

Nos. 30-21

30 Jon Lester Chicago Cubs SP The 34-year-old lefty is still going strong. In 100 innings this season, he's put up a 2.25 ERA. 29 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP Nola has been Philly's best starter so far, and it's not a close call. In 109 innings, he's put up an ERA of 2.48 and struck out 107 while getting grounders more than half the time. 28 Javier Baez Chicago Cubs 2B Baez is a plus-fielding second baseman with 43 extra-base hits, a .567 slugging percentage and 13 steals in 14 attempts. That is to say, he's earned a lofty spot on this list. 27 Mike Foltynewicz Atlanta Braves SP Folty's pitched like an ace for Atlanta this season. After 16 starts, he's got an ERA of 2.02 and he's struck out 107 batters in 89 innings. 26 Gerrit Cole Houston Astros SP On Houston's watch, Cole has ramped up his spin rate, leaned more on his four-seamer and breaking stuff and looked dominant as a result: He's got a 2.50 ERA on the season with 151 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings. 25 Jed Lowrie Oakland Athletics 2B The veteran Lowrie continues to be a big producer for the upstart A's. In addition to playing second base on an everyday basis, Lowrie is batting .291/.351/.497 with 14 homers and 24 doubles. 24 Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP Snell was not so long ago one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and now it looks like he's starting to realize that potential. A 2.24 ERA and 3.00 K/BB ratio speak to his excellence in 2018. 23 Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B Gennett has maintained the offensive strides he made last season and then some. Right now, he's a second baseman who's hitting like an All-Star first baseman. 22 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B The NL MVP at the midpoint? You can argue persuasively for Freeman, who at this writing leads the senior circuit in OPS+. 21 Francisco Cervelli Pittsburgh Pirates C Cervelli's pitch-framing skills are still highly regarded, and this season he boasts an OPS+ in the 130s. That kind of production from a catcher merits All-Star consideration.

Nos. 20-11

20 Trevor Bauer Cleveland Indians SP Bauer's breakout season continues. After 17 starts, Bauer clocks in with an ERA+ of 180 and 148 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. 19 J.T. Realmuto Miami Marlins C Realmuto got a late start to the season thanks to injury, but he's been raking ever since. That's of course in addition to being a strong defensive catcher. On a rate basis, he's been the most productive catcher in baseball this season. 18 Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF Judge's numbers have slipped just a bit relative to last season, when he won Rookie of the Year honors and finished second in the AL MVP vote. However, his power and on-base skills remain among the game's best. 17 Alex Bregman Houston Astros 3B A lava-hot June has put Bregman over the top. He can pick it at the hot corner, and with the bat the 24-year-old has an OPS+ in the 150s. 16 Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP It's pretty much been vintage Kluber thus far in 2018: 2.64 ERA and 120 strikeouts against just 13 walks in 119 1/3 innings. 15 J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox DH Martinez has been a huge addition for Boston. He's got an OPS of more than 1.000, and he recently became the first player in franchise history to get to 25 home runs before the end of June. 14 Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B While Altuve isn't homering quite as often as he did last season, he's pretty close to the overall level of production that netted him the 2017 AL MVP Award. 13 Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 3B Arenado remains a standout defender at the hot corner, and he's on his way to a career year at the plate. 12 Manny Machado Baltimore Orioles SS Machado's offensive numbers have been in decline since that smoldering April. Overall, however, he's producing at a very strong clip (OPS+ in the 150s) while proving himself capable of manning shortstop on a daily basis. 11 Andrelton Simmons Los Angeles Angels SS Simmons remains among the elite fielders at the shortstop position, and he's developed into quite a hitter. He's walked way more than he's struck out, and he's on target to blow away his previous career best in OPS+.

Nos. 10-1