MLB Top 50 Rankings: The playoffs are here, but Mike Trout is still the undisputed best all-around player

The 2018 regular season is behind us, and thus it's time for our final look at the top 50 players in baseball for this year

When we did this coming into the season, the rankings were based upon reasonable expectations -- using things like age and recent performance history -- to make educated guesses at which players would provide the most value in 2018. Since then, though, each installment has been all about performance to date. As such, the rankings you're about to see reflect nothing more than who's been the best for the entirety of the 2018. The preceding has been italicized for emphasis. Now we're going to bold it and italicize it -- and perhaps even brandish a larger font size -- for even more emphasis …

The rankings you're about to see reflect nothing more than who's been the best for the entirety of the 2018.

In coming up with these rankings, your scribe paid no heed to what may or may not be sustainable. Some of the names will be very much at home among the game's best, while others belong to players who have solidly over-performed or are just establishing themselves as premium performers. Whatever the case, we're not worried about whether the performances will stick. It's all about what happened in 2018.

As for what matters, with position players it's a mix of batting, defense and baserunning. On offense, we're not concerned with things like RBI. Getting on base and hitting for power matter above all, as do playing time, context of the player's home ballpark, and production relative to positional peers (e.g., the offensive bar is lower for shortstops and catchers than it is for first basemen and DHs). For pitchers -- and since this a backward-looking assessment of value provided -- run prevention and workload will be the drivers, but we'll also give some consideration to underlying fundamental indicators like strikeouts and walks. When it comes to relievers, leverage, or the relative importance of the innings a reliever works, are taken into account. (Note: It's hard for relievers to crack this list in the first place, given how much more valuable starting pitchers tend to be, thanks to their much higher innings loads.)

Again, this is all about 2018, and the rankings suggest nothing about whether the player in question can maintain the current level of performance next year and beyond. As such, the next time you see this list, it may look very different. Or not. Whatever, man.

As always, reach to the author at his personal email address -- hotmail@hotmail.jpg -- with all your complaints …

50 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP Kershaw in 26 starts registered a 2.73 ERA/142 ERA+ with 5.34 K/BB ratio 49 Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS Sir Didi had his best season to date. The Yankee shortstop set career-high marks in OBP, SLG, OPS+, home runs, and WAR. 48 Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF What a rookie season for the 20-year-old phenom. In addition to playing plus-defense at all three outfield positions, Acuna had an OPS+ of 144 and tallied 26 homers and 16 steals in just 111 games. 47 Andrelton Simmons Los Angeles Angels SS Simmons remains the best defensive shortstop in baseball, and this season he was also useful at the plate (108 OPS+). 46 Brandon Nimmo New York Mets RF The 25-year-old outfielder was one of the Mets' bright spots in 2018. In 140 games, Nimmo batted .263/.404/.483 with 17 home runs and 80 walks. 45 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF Haniger came up big for Seattle this season. In addition to spending time at all three outfield positions, Haniger put up a 138 OPS+ at the plate with 26 homers and 38 doubles. 44 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Muncy this season saw time at four different positions while batting .263/.391/.582 with 35 home runs in 137 games. 43 Miles Mikolas St. Louis Cardinals SP What a huge addition Mikolas was for the Cardinals. In 200 ⅔ innings, Mikolas notched a 2.83 ERA and issued just 25 unintentional walks. 42 Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B Gennett played in 154 games, and as the Reds' second baseman he batted .310/.357/.490 with 23 homers. 41 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B Freeman's numbers have dipped in the second half, but overall the numbers were still strong enough to earn him a spot in the rankings.

40 Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF Judge of course missed significant time because of a wrist fracture, but he still put up a line of .278/.392/.528 in 112 games. 39 Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B The reigning AL MVP spent significant time on the DL in 2018, which hurts his ranking. When healthy, though, Altuve gave the Astros on-base skills plus gap power plus baserunning plus capable defense at an up-the-middle position. 38 Mike Foltynewicz Atlanta Braves SP Folty enjoyed a nifty breakout campaign in 2018: 183 innings, 2.85 ERA/142 ERA+, and more than 200 strikeouts for the NL East champs. 37 Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals 3B Thanks in part to an outstanding September, Rendon wound up having a very similar season to 2017, when he finished sixth in the NL MVP balloting. 36 Luis Severino New York Yankees SP The 24-year-old All-Star this season put up an ERA of 3.39 (130 ERA+) with a 4.78 K/BB ratio in 191 ⅓ innings. 35 Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Remember when Goldy was struggling early in the season? Well, he got things fixed, and he's probably going to wind up in the top 10 of the NL MVP vote. He's pretty much been the same player at the plate that he was in 2017. 34 Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals 2B Merrifield has manned five different positions -- including significant time at second and center -- while authoring an OPS+ of 121 and leading the majors in stolen bases. 33 Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS As the starting shortstop for the best team in baseball, Bogaerts put up an OPS+ of 134 with 23 homers and 45 doubles in 136 games. 32 Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B He's a plus defender at third, and he had an OPS+ of 135 and 34 home runs in 143 games. 31 Patrick Corbin Arizona Diamondbacks SP Corbin hit 200 innings on the nose, and he pitched to a 137 OPS+ with a 5.13 K/BB ratio. He also allowed zero unearned runs on the season.

30 Wilson Ramos Philadelphia Phillies C A primary catcher who bats .306/.358/.487 in 111 games? Ramos easily makes the cut. 29 Gerrit Cole Houston Astros SP His first season in Houston went swimmingly and then some: 2.88 ERA, 276 strikeouts in 200 ⅓ innings. 28 Zack Greinke Arizona Diamondbacks SP Greinke had quite the age-34 campaign. In 207 2/3 innings, he put up an ERA+ of 135 with a 4.63 K/BB ratio. 27 Khris Davis Oakland Athletics DH Despite playing his home games in a park that's squarely hostile to his efforts, Davis led the majors in home runs this season. 26 Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP With an ERA+ of 146 and 207 strikeouts in 200 innings, Clevinger was an underrated presence in the Cleveland rotation this season. 25 Yasmani Grandal Los Angeles Dodgers C Grandal had an excellent season for L.A. The skilled pitch-framer caught more 1,000 innings behind the plate, and at the plate he had an OPS of .815. 24 Manny Machado Los Angeles Dodgers SS Machado had been one of the AL's top players at the time of his trade out of Baltimore, and he continued to produce -- albeit not at quite as high a level -- after joining the Dodgers. 23 Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 3B Arenado remains a standout defender at the hot corner, and he had a typically productive season at the plate. He'll likely finish in the top 10 of the NL MVP balloting for a fourth straight year. 22 Matt Carpenter St. Louis Cardinals 1B It was a bit of a streaky season for the Cardinal stalwart, but he wound up with 78 extra-base hits and 102 walks. Oh, and he also didn't hit into a double play all season. 21 J.T. Realmuto Miami Marlins C Realmuto got a late start to the season thanks to injury, but that didn't stop him from being the best all-around catcher in baseball this season. Defense, hitting -- Realmuto excelled at both in 2018.

20 Trevor Story Colorado Rockies SS The Coors Effect is duly noted, but we're still talking about a shortstop who wound up with 85 extra-base hits for the year. 19 Javier Baez Chicago Cubs 2B In addition to emerging as one of the NL's top home run threats, Baez is a plus-fielding second baseman who also spent some time at short while also running the bases quite well. 18 Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers CF Cain has been an outstanding defensive center fielder again this season while also running the bases well and grading out as one of the best on-base threats in the NL. 17 Trevor Bauer Cleveland Indians SP If not for a stress fracture in his leg, Bauer might have been the AL Cy Young winner this season. In 171 ⅓ innings, he registered an ERA of 2.26 with 219 strikeouts. 16 Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP Kluber worked 215 innings (it's his fifth-straight season of at least 200 innings) with a 151 ERA+ and a 6.53 K/BB ratio. In other words, Kluber remains among the very best moundsmen. 15 Kyle Freeland Colorado Rockies SP A starting pitcher who calls Coors Field home who also registered a sub-3.00 ERA while working more than 200 innings? Freeland will deservedly finish high in the NL Cy Young vote this year. 14 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP Shoulder woes took a bite out of Sale's season, but he was dominant -- 2.11 ERA, 6.97 K/BB ratio, 237 strikeouts -- in 158 innings. 13 Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP Age 35? No problem for the future Hall of Famer. In 214 innings this season, he struck out 290 batters with an ERA of 2.52. 12 J.D. Martinez Boston Red Sox DH To say the least, Martinez's first season in Boston went swimmingly. He topped 80 extra-base hits for the year, and his OPS checked in at more than 1.000. 11 Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP What a season by Snell. He made 31 starts and led the AL with an ERA of 1.81. He also struck out 221 batters.

10 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP The 25-year-old right-hander definitely leveled up in 2018. He worked 212 ⅓ innings, and over that span he registered an ERA+ of 175 with 224 strikeouts. 9 Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians SS He's a slick-fielding shortstop who ran the bases well and made a run at 40 homers. He's in line for top-10 finish in the AL MVP balloting. 8 Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B The 25-year-old Chapman has already established himself as one of the top defensive third basemen in all of baseball, and at the plate he showed good on-base skills while slugging better than .500. 7 Jose Ramirez Cleveland Indians 3B Ramirez is in line for another high finish in the AL MVP balloting. He picked it at the hot corner, crushed it at the plate, and also added value on the bases. 6 Max Scherzer Washington Nationals SP Scherzer remains among the very best pitchers on the planet. He ends his 2018 campaign with a 2.53 ERA/168 ERA+ in an MLB-best 220 ⅔ innings. Along the way, he struck out an MLB-best 300 batters. 5 Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF Yelich may be the front-runner for the NL MVP honors. That's of course thanks to his tremendous season at the plate plus his strong baserunning. 4 Alex Bregman Houston Astros 3B Bregman hits like an All-Star first baseman, but he happens to be an excellent defensive third baseman who also spent significant time at shortstop this season. 3 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP A 1.70 ERA/217 ERA+ in 217 innings with a 5.85 K/BB ratio and a WAR of 9.6 -- deGrom just authored one the great pitching seasons of the modern era. 2 Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox RF Betts did it all on the field in 2018. He put up elite numbers at the plate, helped his team on the bases, and was perhaps the top defensive corner outfielder in all of baseball. Consider him the favorite for AL MVP honors. 1 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF Trout's a plus center fielder who adds value on the bases and who wound up with the highest OPS+ in all of baseball (and the highest OPS+ of his career). Yes, the missed time due to injury ate away at his overall value, but that overall value is still in the stratosphere.

Until next season, people.