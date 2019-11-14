MLB top prospects: Rankings, lists and analysis of every team's best minor-league talent
Here you'll find all of CBS Sports' prospect lists heading into the 2020 season
With the 2019 behind us, fan bases around the league have shifted their focus to the future. That change can manifest in many ways, including scoping free-agent lists and pondering trade targets. One other way it can pop up is by examining prospect lists.
Yes, it's that time of the year again, when we all argue about which young players are the best.
Unlike in winters past, this time around the sun we've decided to produce prospect lists of our own: one for every team. These lists will include each team's top five prospects, as well as five other players who fit certain labels. Those labels -- and a brief description of what they indicate -- are as follows:
2020 contributor: A player who is likely to play a role for the big-league team next season.
Analyst's pick: A player who is a strong statistical performer and/or whose underlying measures are better than the scouting reports suggest.
Riser: A player on the way up.
Faller: A player on the way down.
One to watch: An interesting player to keep in mind (for whatever reason).
Fair enough, right?
These lists represent a combination of secondhand information -- gained from talking to various big-league scouts, executives, and analysts -- and experience in evaluating players. Our lists are going to look a little different than others at times because everyone has different preferences and biases. Such is baseball, such is life.
Do note that you can find our top-50 list -- ranking the best prospects in baseball -- by clicking here.
Below you'll find links to all of our lists. Feel free to bookmark this for reference heading forward.
|The Diamondbacks have a much-improved, new-look farm system to brag about.
|Click here to read the Braves' top prospect list, as led by Cristian Pache.
|Adley Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in June's draft, and is the No. 1 prospect in the Orioles system.
|The Red Sox's system is led by Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec. Click here to find out who else made the cut.
|Nico Hoerner leads the way for the Cubs. Read more about him and others here.
|The White Sox have a lot of former top draft picks on the way.
|The Reds have traded a lot of prospects the past few years, but there's still some reason for optimism.
|Nolan Jones and Bo Naylor form the backbone of Cleveland's intriguing system. Click here to find out why.
|Brendan Rodgers is coming off a poor debut, but still ranks as Colorado's top prospect.
|Casey Mize and Matt Manning lead a pitching-heavy top five for the Tigers.
|Forrest Whitley had a rough season but he still tops our Astros list, which you can read here.
|Bobby Witt Jr. might have been the No. 2 pick in June, but he's the No. 1 prospect in K.C.
|Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh form a nice one-two punch for the Angels.
|Few teams can match the top of the Dodgers system, which includes Gavin Lux and Dustin May. Click here to read more.
|The Marlins have improved the top of their system over the past year, through the draft and trades.
|The Brewers don't have a good farm system, but here are some names worth knowing.
|The surprising Twins have some prospects worth keeping an eye on. Click here to find out who landed in their top five.
|The Mets have a bunch of young shortstops worth monitoring.
|The Yankees' top prospect list is headed by Deivi Garcia. Click here to read more.
|Click here to read about which three prospects could help the A's early and often next season.
|The Phillies could get some help from Spencer Howard, among others, in 2020.
|The Pirates are undergoing a transformation, and Mitch Keller and Ke'Bryan Hayes figure to be part of that.
|MacKenzie Gore is just one of many talented Padres prospects.
|Heliot Ramos is just one of the promising youngsters on the Giants farm.
|Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez give the Mariners two of the better outfield prospects in baseball.
|The Cardinals have some quality young hitters on the way, including Dylan Carlson. Click here to read more.
|The Rays have baseball's top prospect and arguably the game's top farm system.
|Nick Solak's bat and legs make him the top prospect in the Texas system.
|Nate Pearson is one of the better right-handed pitching prospects in baseball.
|The Nationals don't have a ton on their farm system, but they do have a World Series title and you can click here to read about Carter Kieboom and the other prospects in their system.
