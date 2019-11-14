MLB top prospects: Rankings, lists and analysis of every team's best minor-league talent

With the 2019 behind us, fan bases around the league have shifted their focus to the future. That change can manifest in many ways, including scoping free-agent lists and pondering trade targets. One other way it can pop up is by examining prospect lists.

Yes, it's that time of the year again, when we all argue about which young players are the best.

Unlike in winters past, this time around the sun we've decided to produce prospect lists of our own: one for every team. These lists will include each team's top five prospects, as well as five other players who fit certain labels. Those labels -- and a brief description of what they indicate -- are as follows:

2020 contributor : A player who is likely to play a role for the big-league team next season.

Analyst's pick : A player who is a strong statistical performer and/or whose underlying measures are better than the scouting reports suggest.

Riser : A player on the way up.

Faller : A player on the way down.

One to watch: An interesting player to keep in mind (for whatever reason).

Fair enough, right?

These lists represent a combination of secondhand information -- gained from talking to various big-league scouts, executives, and analysts -- and experience in evaluating players. Our lists are going to look a little different than others at times because everyone has different preferences and biases. Such is baseball, such is life.

Below you'll find links to all of our lists. Feel free to bookmark this for reference heading forward.