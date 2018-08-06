MLB trade: Athletics acquire Mike Fiers from Tigers to boost rotation for playoff run
Fiers figures to slot into the back of the A's rotation
Remember how at the trade deadline the Oakland Athletics were rumored to be interested in adding Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers?
On Monday, the A's got their man, acquiring Fiers in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced:
Fiers's time in Detroit ends after 21 starts. In those, he posted a 3.48 ERA (128 ERA+) and 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His struggles with the long ball have persisted, as he gave up 1.5 home runs per nine. Nonetheless, he found a way to limit the damage while he was with the Tigers -- and the A's hope he continues that trend out west.
Fiers figures to slot into the vacancy in the A's rotation behind Sean Manaea, Trevor Cahill, Edwin Jackson, and Brett Anderson. They had been rolling with a four-man set-up since optioning Frankie Montas on July 30. It's worth noting Fiers has an additional year of team control remaining, so he could be a multiyear fit if the A's so desire.
Fiers is the A's second pitching addition in 24 hours. On Sunday, Oakland acquired Shawn Kelley from the Washington Nationals. The A's entered Monday 2 1/2 games up over the Seattle Mariners for the American League's second wild-card spot.
