The St. Louis Cardinals squared away one piece of business ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday, sending veteran right-hander Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox as part of a multi-player swap. (You can read our full trade analysis here.) Shipping Gray elsewhere may be the first major move of new top executive Chaim Bloom's tenure, but it won't be the last of this offseason. Rather, Bloom is in the early stages of what's likely to be a winter-long retooling of the Cardinals' big-league roster.

Just who else might be on the move before Opening Day 2026? Below, CBS Sports has highlighted five particular players of interest, all the while providing analysis and potential landing spots. As always, keep in mind that a player's inclusion here does not guarantee they will be traded. Now, onward.

Brendan Donovan STL • 2B • #33 BA 0.287 R 64 HR 10 RBI 50 SB 3 View Profile

Contract status : Under team control through the 2027 season

: Under team control through the 2027 season Potential suitors: Yankees, Guardians, Astros, and most other contenders

Donovan might be the most obvious trade candidate in the majors. His two years of remaining team control will stretch beyond his 31st birthday, and it seems unlikely that the Cardinals value those to the same extent that a more competitive squad will. Donovan has been a steady source of average and on-base percentage, regularly running his OPS+ between 110 and 120. He's also a versatile defender, capable of ping-ponging between the infield and outfield as needed. Donovan's protean nature makes him a fit for most any club, and that dynamic ought to ensure a strong return.

2. Nolan Arenado, 3B

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.237 R 48 HR 12 RBI 52 SB 3 View Profile

Contract status : Two years, $42 million remaining

: Two years, $42 million remaining Potential suitors: Phillies, Tigers, Red Sox

Arenado has been a walking trade rumor for more than a year now. He remains a skilled defensive third baseman, but his bat has slipped and there's little reason to believe he'll provide league-average or better offense heading forward. The Cardinals showed in the Gray trade that they're willing to fork over generous sums in order to facilitate a move. Paying down Arenado's contract seems like a must if they want to send him packing before the springtime.

3. Willson Contreras, 1B

Willson Contreras STL • 1B • #40 BA 0.257 R 70 HR 20 RBI 80 SB 5 View Profile

Contract status : Two years, $36.5 million remaining (plus either a $17.5 million option or a $5 million buyout for the 2028 season)

: Two years, $36.5 million remaining (plus either a $17.5 million option or a $5 million buyout for the 2028 season) Potential suitors: Reds, Yankees, Padres

Contreras' first full year without catching went well at the plate, as he posted an OPS+ above 120 for a fourth consecutive season. While the short-term nature of his remaining contract is a plus, the drawback here is that he's still a right-handed-hitting first baseman entering his mid-30s. Modern front offices tend to be chilly toward that particular profile. Contreras' chances of moving, then, might hinge on how much money the Cardinals are willing to send with him -- or, alternatively, how teams react to losing out on the Pete Alonso sweepstakes.

Nolan Gorman STL • 3B • #16 BA 0.205 R 48 HR 14 RBI 46 SB 1 View Profile

Contract status : Under team control through the 2028 season

: Under team control through the 2028 season Potential suitors: Pirates, Royals, Rays

The Cardinals will, at a point sooner than later, have to make some tough calls on disappointing homegrown hitters. Gorman gets the nod here over someone like Jordan Walker because he's further along in service time. Indeed, he's already logged the requisite three years to qualify for arbitration. Gorman is coming off consecutive tough years, something that can be attributed in part to his extreme swing-and-miss tendencies and lack of a true position. While the Cardinals surely don't want to sell low here, the reality is that Gorman is a candidate to be non-tendered next winter. Oftentimes, it's better to bail a year early rather than a year late.

5. JoJo Romero, LHP

JoJo Romero STL • RP • #59 ERA 2.07 WHIP 1.25 IP 61 BB 29 K 55 View Profile

Contract status : Under team control through the 2026 season

: Under team control through the 2026 season Potential suitors: Yankees, Dodgers, Tigers

In a not-so-distant St. Louis past, Romero would've pitched five times a week for Tony La Russa as a left-handed specialist. Over the last three years, he's leveraged his west-to-east arsenal (sinker, slider, change) to compile a 2.93 ERA (143 ERA+) and a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, all the while sporting a sizable platoon split (.463 OPS against lefties, .762 against righties). Romero is more of a barrel evader than a bat dodger, ranking in the 91st percentile or better in both average exit velocity and ground-ball percentage. He'll be a nifty fit for a team in front of a skilled infield defense.