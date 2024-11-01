The 2024-25 MLB offseason has begun, and we've already had a trade. The Braves sent veteran slugger Jorge Soler to the Angels for right-hander Griffin Canning on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the final out of the 2024 World Series. We'll have to wait for the winter's first blockbuster, though that's not unusual. Like the regular season itself, baseball's offseason is a marathon, not a sprint. Things will pick up soon enough.

Here are our top 50 free agents. It's a strong free-agent class at the top with Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes, and there's more depth among the second- and third-tier free agents than last offseason. Free agency doesn't always have the right answer though, and inevitably some teams will shift their focus to the trade market throughout the winter.

With that in mind, here are MLB's top 25 trade candidates for the 2024-25 offseason, ranked in order of how likely they are to be moved and how attractive they are to potential trade suitors.

The question is not will the White Sox trade Crochet and Robert, it's when. Andrew Vaughn fits here too, though a righty-hitting and righty-throwing first baseman with a league-average bat isn't the hottest commodity. Crochet pitched at something close to an ace level in 2024 and led all starters in strikeout rate, plus he has two years of team control remaining. Robert had injuries this past season and a rough year overall, but he's only 27, he's a year removed from hitting 38 homers, and he's a high-end defensive center fielder. Also, Robert's contract is team friendly and flexible. He'll make $15 million in 2025 with affordable club options for 2026 and 2027. Crochet was not dealt at the deadline and it was a surprise. Robert did not move and that was less of a surprise given his season and injuries. It would be a surprise if either is on Chicago's 2025 Opening Day roster though.

Possible landing spots: Every team could use Crochet. He would have the greatest impact on a team on the postseason bubble. Think Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, etc. Crochet could push a team like that over the threshold and into October. The Giants and Phillies stand out as potential landing spots for Robert. The Dodgers too.

GM Matt Arnold did not mince words in October when he said the Brewers will "stay open-minded" about trading Williams because they are in the "smallest market in the league." Williams is a year away from free agency. The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes a year before free agency last offseason, and they traded Josh Hader a year-and-a-half prior to free agency. Williams is perhaps the big-name player most likely to be traded this winter. It's too bad his Brewers career is likely to end with Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. Williams remains one of the game's premier bat-missers and hardest-to-hit relievers.

Possible landing spots: With free agency a year away, only contenders figure to show interest in Williams. All the usual suspects then: Dodgers, Mets, Orioles, Padres, Phillies, Yankees, etc.

4. Expensive Rays

The annual "the Rays are going to trade their most expensive players" section. We keep doing it because they keep doing it. Last offseason, it was Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. Two offseasons ago, it was Ji Man Choi and Brooks Raley. Three offseasons ago, it was Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle. On and on we could go.

Here are some notable expensive Rays:

Jeffrey Springs (owed $21 million from 2024-25) is another candidate to move, though he made only seven starts after coming back from Tommy John surgery this past season, so the offers may not be there this winter. Springs might be more of a trade deadline or 2025-26 offseason candidate. Drew Rasmussen and Jose Siri have smaller salaries, but they are Rays, so they're trade candidates.

Tampa got a head start on their offseason payroll purge when they shipped out Jason Adam, Randy Arozarena, Aaron Civale, and Isaac Paredes at the trade deadline. It will continue this offseason. It always does. Littell and Poche are a year away from free agency and thus most likely to be moved.

Possible landing spots: The Astros and Yankees had interest in Díaz at the trade deadline and could rekindle their interest this offseason. The Mariners certainly make sense for him and Lowe as well. The pitchers could go just about anywhere. Littell could appeal to the Cardinals and Mets, among others.

What an unusual start to the D-backs' offseason. Owner Ken Kendrick took the blame for what he called the "horrible decision" and "biggest mistake" to sign Montgomery last spring, when the former World Series champion was one of the Scott Boras Four and had to take a one-year contract with a player option(s). Despite what Kendrick said, Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million player option (per MLB.com) rather than enter free agency off a 6.28 ERA. It feels like a trade is best for both the team and Montgomery. Arizona will have to eat money or take back a bad contract to facilitate a deal -- there's no unloading the entire $22.5 million -- but it seems they're beyond the point of no return following Kendrick's comments.

Possible landing spots: The Red Sox immediately jump to mind. They had interest in Montgomery before he signed with the D-backs and could certainly use more pitching. What about the Padres? They lost Joe Musgrove to Tommy John surgery in October. Matching up with a division rival (especially with this much money involved) could be a challenge.

6. Red Sox left-handed hitters

The Red Sox were very left-handed this past season and they project to be very left-handed again next season. Wilyer Abreu, Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Masataka Yoshida are all full-time lefties (i.e. not switch-hitters). So are top position-player prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel. Those three could all make their MLB debuts in 2025. A very left-handed lineup is about to get even more left-handed. (Yoshida had shoulder surgery on Oct. 16, it should be noted.)

Being so lefty heavy is not automatically a bad thing. It can create some matchup problems at times, sure, but these are all good players and prospects. Lefty bats are an area where the Red Sox are deep and that creates an opportunity to use one (or more) of those players in a trade to address other parts of the roster, like pitching. I can't help but look at the Mariners and their starters. Is four years of Duran for three years of Logan Gilbert a framework that makes sense? Might as well call and ask if you're Boston, right? Regardless, I would be surprised if the Red Sox don't move at least one lefty bat this winter.

Possible landing spots: We're talking about such a wide range of hitters -- youth, veterans, infielders, outfielders, etc. -- that pretty much every team could match up here. The Mariners need a bat and, in theory, have pitching to trade. The Blue Jays, Cubs, and Giants also make varying degrees of sense.

It's not a full-blown rebuild, but the Cardinals will undergo something of a reset in 2025, as Chaim Bloom readies to take over as the head baseball operations executive in 2026. St. Louis is expected to reduce payroll and the team will shop Gray this offseason, reports USA Today. Gray had a very good first season with the Cardinals, throwing 166 1/3 innings with a 3.84 ERA, and he's demonstrated a much higher ceiling. He's owed $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, which is reasonable for a pitcher of Gray's caliber, but are big enough numbers to limit the trade market somewhat. Helsley is entering his final season of team control and is projected to make roughly $7 million through arbitration. If the Cardinals don't trade him this offseason, Helsley could be the bullpen prize of the trade deadline.

Possible landing spots: The money might be a problem but a return to the Reds makes sense for both the team and Gray, no? The Orioles also make sense even if they do manage to re-sign Corbin Burnes. Perhaps the Nationals jump into the mix now that Patrick Corbin's contract is (finally) off the books? Gray fits basically every contender. The only question is which teams have the stomach to take on the money. As for Helsley, one year of control means it's contenders only, so think Astros, Dodgers, Mets, Orioles, Padres, Phillies, Yankees, etc.

The Marlins have traded almost all their useful veterans, with only Luzardo and Jake Burger remaining. And Sandy Alcantara too, though the team has already told him he will not be traded this offseason, per the Miami Herald. That can change with one phone call, of course, but we'll take the Marlins at their word and assume Alcantara will open 2025 with the team, and show everyone he's healthy before landing on the trade market. Luzardo, who is still only 27, had a breakout 2023 and an injury-plagued 2024. Given the talent -- it's premium velocity from the left side with strikeouts and ground balls -- I'm certain more than a few teams are willing to roll the dice on Luzardo and his injury history. He's under team control through 2026.

Possible landing spots: The Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, and Twins all make sense for Luzardo. So does almost every team, really. Good young lefties with multiple years of team control fit just about every contention timeline.

Somewhat quietly, Rooker has become one of the very best hitters in baseball. That is not an exaggeration. He was seventh among qualified hitters with a 165 OPS+ this past season, sandwiched between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gunnar Henderson, and he hit 39 homers despite playing in the spacious Oakland Coliseum. Rooker is about to get expensive (projected $5.1 million through arbitration) and the A's don't do expensive. I do think there's a chance Oakland keeps him because he is their best player and they want someone fans recognized when they move to Sacramento next year. I'm certain teams will try to pry him loose though.

Possible landing spots: Rooker is a poor defender -- he played 14 games in the outfield in 2024, the rest at DH -- though I wonder if the Phillies would hold their nose and stick him in left field to get his bat in the cleanup spot behind Bryce Harper. The Blue Jays make sense, and you know what? So do the Pirates. It's time to start taking steps forward and Rooker would complement Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds in the middle of the order nicely.

11. Jonathan India, Reds

The Reds went from "they have too many infielders" to trading for Santiago Espinal and Amed Rosario real quick last year. The thing is, the Reds do have a lot of infielders, and it is an area they can trade from. Elly De La Cruz is going nowhere and Matt McLain, who is playing in the Arizona Fall League, will be back from shoulder surgery next year. They also have erstwhile top prospect Noelvi Marte, corners guy Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and free-agent signing Jeimer Candelario. India had a nice bounceback season in 2024 and is the oldest (28 in December) and most expensive ($5 million in 2025) of Cincinnati's infielders behind Candelario, so it stands to reason he is most likely to be traded.

Possible landing spots: The Giants stand out as a team in need of second-base help and on-base ability. India is also the kind of sensible, reasonably priced upgrade the Pirates should jump on, though I'm not sure they will. The Yankees could also use second-base and leadoff help with Gleyber Torres likely leaving as a free agent.

The writing is on the wall. Naylor is a year away from free agency and his projected 2025 salary through arbitration is $12 million. That would make him Cleveland's second-highest paid player behind José Ramírez, and also eat up about 10% of the team's payroll. Also, top prospect Kyle Manzardo is ready to step in at first base. Manzardo debuted this summer and played well in September and into the postseason. The Guardians have a history of trading their best players once they get close to free agency (Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, Corey Kluber, etc.) and Naylor is approaching that point.

Possible landing spots: The Mariners reportedly had interest in Naylor last offseason and at the trade deadline, and he would certain fit their lineup well now. It's not going to happen, but a team like the Pirates should get in on Naylor too. They're a few bats away from a wild-card spot and Naylor figures to be one of the better hitters available on the trade market this winter.

13. Adolis García, Rangers

Diamond Sports Group, which operates the Bally Sports regional networks, will not broadcast Rangers games in 2025, meaning the team is looking for a new television home. Uncertainty about the television situation was blamed for the Rangers curbing their spending last offseason, immediately after winning the World Series, and it stands to reason Texas will not spending wildly until their TV revenue ducks are in a row. García, the 2023 ALCS MVP, slugged 25 homers in 2024, but also hit .224/.284/.400 with shockingly bad defense. He's owed $9.25 million in 2025 and will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2026. The Rangers could look to move García and his money, and move forward with an outfield of Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, and Leody Taveras. We might have García too low on these rankings. The Rangers could shop him pretty hard this winter.

Possible landing spots: Prime opportunity for an out-of-nowhere team to swoop in here. The Rockies, maybe? The Royals could really use some power in the outfield. Kansas City doesn't need another low on-base hitter, but they do need power, so maybe they bite the bullet and sacrifice OBP for SLG with García.

The O's are at the point where they need to begin consolidating talent. Heston Kjerstad needs a full-time lineup spot. So does Coby Mayo. Jackson Holliday did not perform well in 2024, though it seems he's up for good. Mateo (one year away from free agency) and Mountcastle (two years away) are quality role players projected to made $3.2 million and $6.6 million through arbitration next year, respectively. There has been trade interest in both at various points over the years, including at this summer's trade deadline, and Baltimore was at least willing to listen. Moving Mateo and/or Mountcastle to free up money and clear roster space for younger players seems like a path the Orioles could take. Mateo, it should be noted, had the internal brace Tommy John surgery alternative on his non-throwing elbow in late August. That puts him on track to return either in time for Opening Day 2025, or soon thereafter.

Possible landing spots: Mateo is a terrific defensive shortstop who can play other positions. He would make sense for the Braves either as an upgrade over Orlando Arcia at short, or as a super utility bench guy. The Twins could use someone like him too. The market for Mountcastle might not be as robust because he's a righty-hitting first base/DH type who does his best work against lefties. Perhaps the Giants or Royals?

Taillon was a very popular name at the trade deadline. There was so much reported interest that there was some surprise he didn't get moved. He has two years at $18 million a pop remaining on his contract, which is more than reasonable for a league average-ish starter who has performed quite a bit better than that for stretches. Taillon has a 10-team no-trade clause that must be navigated (the 10 teams are unknown). Hoerner is one of Chicago's best players and I suspect they would have to be bowled over to move him and the two years and $23.5 million remaining on his contract. Top prospect Matt Shaw is knocking on the door though, and Dansby Swanson and Isaac Paredes are locked in on the left side of the infield. Trading Hoerner for a haul and turning second base over to Shaw could be a thing the Cubs pursue this winter. Or, rather, a thing they jump on if an offer makes sense. I don't think the Cubbies will actively shop Hoerner. They might aggressively try to move Taillon though.

Possible landing spots: The Mets immediately come to mind for Taillon. They have to replace a lot of innings this winter and Taillon and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza know each other from their Yankees days. The Rangers and Red Sox also make sense. Hoerner would appeal to a great many teams. I suspect the Dodgers and Yankees would be especially aggressive given their current second-base situations. Perhaps the Blue Jays too?

The Yankees had trade discussions involving Cortes at the deadline and that would have been made in tandem with another trade. Basically, if the Yankees had completed their trade for Jack Flaherty, Cortes would have been sent elsewhere. Something similar could go down in the offseason. The Yankees bring in a starter and send Cortes out in a corresponding move, though his late-season flexor strain complicates things. His medicals will be scrutinized closely. As for Trevino, New York has their No. 1 catcher in Austin Wells, and third catcher Carlos Narváez provides basically the same thing as Trevino (good framing, bottom of the order righty bat, etc.) at a much lower salary. The Yankees are expected to reduce payroll next year and trading Trevino a year out from free agency, and pulling in Narvaez as Wells' backup, could be in the cards.

Possible landing spots: Cortes, like Trevino, is a year away from free agency. He would make sense for the Musgrove-less Padres, the Rangers, the Reds, the Twins, and others. A rebuilding team would be smart to pick up Trevino given his pitch-framing and his work with pitchers. He's exactly the kind of guy you want behind the plate for your young pitchers. The Marlins and White Sox make sense here, not that I expect them to make moves geared toward improving their 2025 rosters.

Owner Arte Moreno has given GM Perry Minasian "marching orders" to build a contender next season and they added Jorge Soler on the first day of the offseason, so perhaps we have erred listing Rengifo and Ward here. They are the club's second- and third-best position players, and while it is possible to trade one or both and still improve the team, it is a difficult needle to thread. In a world where common sense prevails, Rengifo and Ward are trade candidates, and there's a long way to go between now and Opening Day. Perhaps something comes across Minasian's desk that makes sense, and the Angels pounce. The Angels do march to the beat of their own drum though, so who really knows?

Possible landing spots: Ward would fit wonderfully with the Royals or AL West rival Astros. The Blue Jays, Reds, and Yankees too. Rengifo does his best work at third base but he's versatile enough to play just about anywhere. The Tigers and third base-needy Brewers would do well to add him.

22. Kyle Finnegan, Nationals

Finnegan is the kind of reliever who would've fetched a haul 15-20 ago years because he has a lot of saves. Now he's the kind of reliever who won't bring back as much as fans might expect given his saves total. The underlying skills (strikeouts, walks, home run prevention, etc.) are only league average, he's already 33, and he's expensive (projected $8.6 million through arbitration in 2025). Finnegan's value stems from his ability to take the ball (65 appearances each of the last four years) and get both lefties and righties out. He's the No. 3 or 4 reliever in a contender's bullpen more than a capital-C Closer, and an expensive one at that. Washington might keep Finnegan in his final year of team control rather than trade him for an underwhelming return, but he's available. Sure.

Possible landing spots: With only one year of expensive team control remaining, Finnegan's market figures to be limited to teams either in contention, or teams desperate to contend. So I guess the Mariners, Orioles, and Yankees? The money makes it harder to find a match than you think! Comparable relievers have signed for less as free agents in recent years.

23. Brett Baty, Mets

The emergence of Mark Vientos at third base and the fact Baty simply hasn't performed (.215/.282/.325 in 69 MLB games) makes him a player in need of a change of scenery. Also, Baty turns 25 later this month. It's time to get this show on the road, you know? Baty is a holdover from the previous regime, which means POBO David Stearns did not draft him and there's no emotional connection here. It wasn't too long ago that Baty was considered one of the 20 or so best prospects in baseball. That still has some appeal. This offseason might be New York's last chance to move him for something of value.

Possible landing spots: Rebuilding teams that can afford to give Baty a long runway to work through things at the MLB level are the best fit for him. The Athletics, Marlins, White Sox, so on and so forth. The Brewers could be a match too. They seem to have a thing for hitters with high ground ball rates, and have room at third base now that Joey Ortiz is expected to slide over and replace free agent Willy Adames at shortstop.

24. Alec Bohm, Phillies

Bohm went from possible MVP vote-getter in the first half to sitting for Edmundo Sosa in the postseason. It was rough down the stretch after a late-season injury and it appeared Bohm was pressing. He bobbled some routine grounders, aggressively hacked at the first pitch, etc. I don't think the Phillies are determined to move Bohm. I think they're open to it, for sure, and it would likely be part of a larger series of moves like, say, signing Alex Bregman to play third and moving Bohm for pitching and/or prospects. I think the chances it happen are small, but they definitely aren't 0%.

Possible landing spots: Bohm is two years away from free agency and he's looking at a salary in the $8 million range through arbitration in 2025. I wonder about the Yankees, who could put Bohm at first, which is almost certainly his long-term defensive home. The Blue Jays and Royals also have room in the lineup and on the field for Bohm. The Diamondbacks too.

25. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

I can't say I expect Bichette to be moved this offseason, but I don't think it's impossible. He's a year away from free agency and hasn't expressed interest in a long-term extension the way Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, and something has to change with the Blue Jays, right? Can they really run it back again? Willy Adames is, by a mile, the best shortstop on the free agent market. Teams unwilling or unable to meet his nine-figure asking price could pivot to Bichette, who's owed $16.5 million in 2025 and might come at a (relative) discount after missing time with injuries in 2024 and hitting a weak .225/.277/.322 in 81 games. I am certain more than a few teams would be happy to bet on Bichette returning to his 2019-23 form in 2025. I bet he stays put. Just don't be surprised if his name is out there in a few weeks.

Possible landing spots: Bichette feels like someone the new Buster Posey-led Giants might jump on. You can't really count on these teams to spend money, but what about the Guardians and Rays? I wouldn't sleep on the Padres either with Ha-Seong Kim becoming a free agent and GM A.J. Preller never shying away from big trades.