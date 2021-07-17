The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for first base prospect Mason Berne. The Braves announced the deal Saturday morning.

Vogt, 36, has batted .212/.307/.386 (88 OPS+) with five home runs in 52 games. For his career, the two-time All-Star owns an OPS+ of 98 across parts of nine major league seasons. Vogt is owed the balance of a $3.5 million salary for 2021 and is eligible for free agency at season's end.

With the Braves, Vogt's left-handed bat figures to pair well with Kevan Smith and Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate. Vogt can also play first base and has on occasion seen time in left field in recent seasons. Atlanta is in need of help at catcher because of the torn thumb ligament suffered by Travis d'Arnaud and the hamstring strain suffered by Alex Jackson. As well, William Contreras was recently demoted to Triple-A because of ineffectiveness at the plate.

The Braves recently added outfielder Joc Pederson to the fold in a trade with the Cubs, which signals that GM Alex Anthopoulos will be active leading up to the July 30 deadline. The Braves enter Saturday's slate with a losing record of 44-46 and in third place in the NL East. However, they're just four games behind the first-place Mets. Despite the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr., who recently suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Braves are behaving like contenders.

On the D-Backs' side of things, Berne, a 33rd rounder in 2018, has batted .231/.315/.344 across parts of two minor league seasons. He's already 25 years of age, and he hasn't played above rookie ball.