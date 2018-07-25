MLB trade deadline: A team-by-team look at the buyers, sellers and holders before July 31

Buy. The D-Backs need a shortstop and a catcher. Addressing needs at the two most premium positions despite a middling farm system is a big ask, so perhaps they'll need to focus on only one of those.



Buy. While the Braves have been linked to any number of third basemen, Johan Camargo has been more than solid. If the Braves project Camargo to slack off, then perhaps a third baseman should indeed be on the list. Really, though, the big need is for relief help/upgrades.



Sell. Manny Machado and Zach Britton are off the board, so the Orioles should fully commit to the rebuild at this point. The best pieces the O's have left are starters Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman. Jonathan Schoop has also been the subject of trade rumors.



Buy. The Sox are locks for the playoffs and are on pace to wind up with the best record in baseball. That said, they could use additional rotation depth, a second baseman, and perhaps a plug-in at catcher.



Buy. The Cubs aren't desperate for anything, but another arm in the rotation -- preferably one worthy of making a playoff start -- should be on the shopping list.



Sell. The White Sox are a bad team trying to come out of a rebuild. As such, they should be trying to find buyers for the likes of Jose Abreu, James Shields, Avisail Garcia, and any number of relievers.



Buy. The troubled Cleveland bullpen has been addressed, but they could still use a starting-caliber outfielder and perhaps a back-of-the-rotation depth piece.



Buy. Even though the Rockies invested heavily in the bullpen this past offseason, it's been a disappointment. Add a new arm or two to the mix. A bat capable of playing first and an outfield corner might also be in order.



Sell. Michael Fulmer is their best trade chip, but his oblique injury means he's not going anywhere right now. Elsewhere, Nick Castellanos, Mike Fiers, and Leonys Martin have been the subject of rumors.



Hold. The defending champs are self-evidently stacked. Any roster shortfalls you think you can find, they're not major and they can be best addressed internally. At most, they could use a lefty reliever. Take the rest of the week off, Jeff Luhnow.



Sell. Mike Moustakas' power and capable glove at third mean he'll be in demand, and super-utility man Whit Merrifield has also seen his name bandied about. Lefty Danny Duffy also remains on the radar.



Hold. GM Billy Eppler did very sensible work that past offseason despite a thin farm system and tight budget constraints. Things, however, haven't gone as hoped in Orange County. You can argue they should pivot at the deadline, but why not keep the band together for one more year? Mike Trout's peak won't last forever, but it should still be intact for 2019.



Buy. The Dodgers of course have already made the biggest of splashes with their addition of Manny Machado. To position themselves as the team to beat in the NL, though, they'll need to add some bullpen help.



Sell. They failed to get strong returns in offseason trades for their starting outfield, so their work is not done. Dealing All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto should be a priority, as he could net the Marlins a real prospect haul. Relievers like Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley, and Drew Steckenrider should also be movable.



Buy. The Brewers have a number of needs, and those needs stand out even more given their recent struggles. GM David Stearns likely won't be able to fill every void, but GM David Stearns would probably like to turn up a shortstop (no, Tyler Saladino probably isn't going to keep this up) and a starting pitcher.



Sell. A return trip to the postseason is a longshot, so it's time to open the doors for business. Veteran second baseman Brian Dozier has been the focus of trade talk for some time, and Eduardo Escobar could land them an even better haul. Starter Kyle Gibson is a strong possibility to be dealt, and veteran relievers Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke may also find a market.



Buy. Go forth and fortify the rotation, Yankees. Yes, the Zach Britton trade makes their powerhouse bullpen even deeper and thus lessens the onus on the starters. That said, they still need pitching. Sure, it can be a depth piece, but they also have the controllable resources to make a big splash -- should such a name be made available. A first baseman may also be worth pursuing.



Hold. They added a bullpen arm, which was wise, and the rotation figures to get much healthier in August. That's enough to justify standing pat the rest of the way.



Buy. If the Phillies are going to fend off the Braves and perhaps the Nationals in the NL East, then they may need to be active leading up to July 31. Like so many contenders, they could use bullpen reinforcements, but the real need may be for an upgrade at one or perhaps both positions on the left side of the infield.



Hold. The Pirates have resurged back into contention of late, but they don't profile as a postseason team. As such, trading away prospects in the service of what's likely to be a failed run at the playoffs doesn't make sense. That said, let's see where this goes by keeping the current roster intact.



Sell. Brad Hand and Adam Cimber are gone in exchange for an impressive return, so let's keep it going. There's more bullpen to sell off, as Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen should both be in high demand. Starter Tyson Ross is another potential chip.



Hold. The Giants probably aren't going to the playoffs, but they're a little to close to the second wild-card spot to justify tearing it down. There's just not enough expendable young talent to land a true impact trade target.



Buy. They need starting pitching. Their farm system isn't the strongest, so they may be limited to mid-grade additions.



Hold. Per the SportsLine Projection Model, the Cardinals have a bit less than a one-in-five chance of making the playoffs. That's high enough to justify not selling off, but it's low enough that upgrades for the stretch drive may not move the needle enough. Keep the roster intact in case they go on a late-summer run and for next season under a manager not named Mike Matheny.



Sell. The Rays have exceeded expectations in 2018, but they're too far from playoff position to be considered viable contenders. Time to make that long-rumored Chris Archer trade happen. Finding takers for Nathan Eovaldi and Sergio Romo should also be on the to-do list. Wilson Ramos' hamstring injury means he may need to be shopped during the August waiver period, assuming he gets healthy by then.



Sell. Josh Donaldson and J.A. Happ are the subject of trade rumors (Donaldson's calf injury means he's more likely to be dealt in August), and Yangervis Solarte should also have a market. The Phillies have been linked to Curtis Granderson, and Seung-hwan Oh is certainly moveable.

