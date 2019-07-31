MLB trade deadline: Athletics acquire right-hander Tanner Roark from the Reds, report says
The A's acquire another pitcher before the deadline
The Reds have traded right-handed starting pitcher Tanner Roark to the Athletics in exchange for minor league center fielder Jameson Hannah. The teams announced the trade on Wednesday. After Cincinnati acquired Trevor Bauer in a blockbuster three-team trade on Tuesday, the club was bound to deal one of its starting pitchers.
Roark is set to earn $10 million this year and will be a free agent at the end of this season. With the Reds, Roark posted a 6-7 record with a 4.24 ERA in 21 starts. In his final start with the Reds, Roark got slammed for five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Pirates. Roark, 32, posted a 7.30 ERA in five July outings.
Hannah, 21, was Oakland's eighth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. In 92 games this season at High-A Stockton, Hannah is slashing .283/.341/.381, and has 29 walks compared to 88 strikeouts. A left-handed hitter, Hannah was a second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft (No. 50 overall).
The A's have managed to stay active at this year's deadline. In two separate trades with the Royals, the A's picked up a left-handed relief pitcher in Jake Diekman and veteran starter Homer Bailey.
Our own RJ Anderson ranked Roark as the No. 11 best available trade candidate in this year's market. Entering Wednesday, Oakland (61-47) holds onto sole possession of the final American League wild card spot thanks to a hot second-half start.
