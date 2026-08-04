Which teams won the MLB trade deadline; Bijan Robinson becomes NFL's highest-paid RB

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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Top 10 NFL coaches

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Coaching can make a world of difference in the NFL. Just look at what Mike Macdonald has done for the Seahawks, or how quickly DeMeco Ryans got the Texans back on track. Nothing is more important than having talented players, but coaching makes the biggest impact in football, and it shows every season.

With that in mind, our team of experts put their heads together to rank the top 10 NFL coaches. Winning a Super Bowl wasn't enough to push Macdonald into the top spot, but he's awfully close. Elsewhere, Mike Vrabel landed at No. 8 despite the off-field drama that has followed him this summer.

Pereles: "Vrabel's value can be seen in how organizations perform when he's not there. Vrabel went 54-45 and made the postseason three times in six years with the Titans before being fired. The Titans are an NFL-worst 6-28 since. The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024, hired Vrabel and went 14-3 and made the Super Bowl last year. Numbers don't lie. Vrabel's off-field involvements have been the topic du jour this offseason, but make no mistake: He can really coach."

Vrabel's ability as a coach will be tested in a big way this season. Coming off a 14-3 campaign, which included a Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots face tough sledding thanks to a significantly more difficult schedule.

I can't reveal more of the complete list (which can be found right here), but I can reveal those who just missed the cut:

Dan Campbell, Lions

John Harbaugh, Giants

Kevin O'Connell, Vikings

Mike McCarthy, Steelers

Liam Coen, Jaguars

If you're hankering for more coach rankings, I have some good news. Here are our 2026 SEC coach rankings. (Spoiler: The two-time national champ is the top dog dawg.)

⚾ Post-deadline MLB Power Rankings

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The trade deadline has passed, and the MLB landscape has shifted a bit -- at least in some ways. Still, the Dodgers seem to be inevitable. They cemented their status as World Series favorites by acquiring Tarik Skubal, a move that should incite anger against cowardly owners, and it seems as though the rest of the season is a foregone conclusion.

Or is it?

In his post-deadline MLB Power Rankings, Matt Snyder has the Dodgers at No. 1, but there's still a good chance they can be defeated in the postseason.

Snyder: "There's also this: Projection odds right now have the Dodgers as the heavy favorites to win the World Series again. Not surprising. Any guesses as to what percentage chance they have, though? Per Fangraphs, 29.8%. C'mon now, do some math. That means there's more than a 70% chance that someone else wins it all."

Here's a quick peek at the rest of this week's rankings:

11. Padres (+8)

12. Astros (+9)

13. Marlins (+9)

14. Guardians (-1)

15. Pirates (-3)

Roughly 20 spots below the Dodgers are the Orioles, a team that just shipped off some of its best players while still in the midst of the wild card race. Baltimore has now waved the white flag on a rebuild that didn't even yield a single playoff win.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Pachuca at FC Cincinnati, 7:45 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Tigres UANL at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Tempo at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on LeaguePass