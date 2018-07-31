MLB trade deadline: Braves acquire Adam Duvall in four-player deal with Reds
The Braves have outfield help, and the Reds get pitching
The Braves and Reds have agreed to a four-player trade that sends outfielder Adam Duvall to Atlanta in exchange for right-handers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker, both teams announced on Monday.
We'll have more to come on this story.
