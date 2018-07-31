MLB trade deadline: Braves acquire Adam Duvall in four-player deal with Reds

The Braves have outfield help, and the Reds get pitching

The Braves and Reds have agreed to a four-player trade that sends outfielder Adam Duvall to Atlanta in exchange for right-handers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker, both teams announced on Monday. 

We'll have more to come on this story. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES