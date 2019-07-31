MLB trade deadline: Braves acquire closer Shane Greene from Tigers, per report
Greene solidifies the ninth inning for the Braves, which has been a problem
The Braves are have acquired All-Star closer Shane Greene from the Tigers, reports Buster Olney of ESPN. The Braves previously acquired Chris Martin from the Rangers to help shore up their late-inning relief corps.
Greene, 30, is turning in a career year in 2019. He's got a 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 38 innings. Blown saves have been an issue for the Braves and Greene has only blown three in 25 chances for the Tigers.
The Braves now have Greene to close with Martin likely in the primary setup role and the likes of Luke Jackson, Sean Newcomb and Anthony Swarzak also options for high-leverage work, though it hasn't exactly been working out lately. Jackson blew another save on Wednesday, minutes before this deal was reported.
