MLB trade deadline: Braves acquire Kevin Gausman from Orioles in six-player trade

The Braves have a acquired right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Orioles in a six-player trade. The Braves will also be getting veteran reliever Darren O'Day, who's out for the season following hamstring surgery and under contract through the 2019 season.

Gausman, age 27 and a former fourth-overall pick, has pitched to a 4.43 ERA/95 ERA+ and a 3.25 K/BB ratio in 124 innings this season. For his career he owns an ERA+ of 100 and a K/BB ratio of 3.03 across parts of six big-league seasons. Since June of 2015, he's worked exclusively as a starter. Gausman isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

On the Orioles' side of things, they're getting back a reported $2.5 million in international signing money and four prospects: right-hander Evan Phillips, infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion, catcher Brett Cumberland, and left-hander Bruce Zimmerman.

Phillips, 23, in 31 relief appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett this season pitched to a 1.99 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. Encarnación, 20, slashed .288/.314/.463 with 23 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 45 runs, and 57 RBI in 97 games for Single-A Rome. He's spent time at short, third, and first. Cumberland, 23, batted .228/.357/.389 (68-for-298) with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, and 53 walks in 87 games for Single-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi. He's a former 76th-overall pick in 2016. Zimmerman, 23, registered a 2.86 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 20 starts for Single-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi. Zimmerman is a Baltimore native.