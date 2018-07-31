MLB trade deadline: Braves reportedly have deal in place with Orioles' Kevin Gausman
The Braves have fortified their rotation leading up to the trade deadline
According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, the Braves have a deal in place for Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. It's not yet been reported what the Orioles will be receiving in return.
Gausman, age 27 and a former fourth-overall pick, has pitched to a 4.43 ERA/95 ERA+ and a 3.25 K/BB ratio in 124 innings this season. For his career he owns an ERA+ of 100 and a K/BB ratio of 3.03 across parts of six big-league seasons. Since June of 2015, he's worked exclusively as a starter. Gausman isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
CBS Sports will continue to update this developing story.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Report: Pirates acquire Archer from Rays
Archer's name had long been bandied about in trade rumors
-
Report: Dodgers trade for Twins' Dozier
Dozier gives the Dodgers more star power and infield depth
-
Report: Phillies trade for Rays' Ramos
The veteran catcher is currently on the DL but should provide a boost
-
Latest rumors, trade deadline updates
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Padres parents embarrass teen with dance
Flo Rida is the only music that this could happen to