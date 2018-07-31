MLB trade deadline: Braves reportedly have deal in place with Orioles' Kevin Gausman

The Braves have fortified their rotation leading up to the trade deadline

According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, the Braves have a deal in place for Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. It's not yet been reported what the Orioles will be receiving in return. 

Gausman, age 27 and a former fourth-overall pick, has pitched to a 4.43 ERA/95 ERA+ and a 3.25 K/BB ratio in 124 innings this season. For his career he owns an ERA+ of 100 and a K/BB ratio of 3.03 across parts of six big-league seasons. Since June of 2015, he's worked exclusively as a starter. Gausman isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. 

CBS Sports will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

