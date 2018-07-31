MLB trade deadline: Braves reportedly have deal in place with Orioles' Kevin Gausman

According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, the Braves have a deal in place for Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. It's not yet been reported what the Orioles will be receiving in return.

Gausman, age 27 and a former fourth-overall pick, has pitched to a 4.43 ERA/95 ERA+ and a 3.25 K/BB ratio in 124 innings this season. For his career he owns an ERA+ of 100 and a K/BB ratio of 3.03 across parts of six big-league seasons. Since June of 2015, he's worked exclusively as a starter. Gausman isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

CBS Sports will continue to update this developing story.