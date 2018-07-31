MLB trade deadline: Brewers add Jonathan Schoop in four-player deal with Orioles

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired second baseman Jonathan Schoop from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for infielder Jonathan Villar, pitcher Luis Ortiz, and infield prospect Jean Carmona.

INF Jonathan Schoop has been acquired from Baltimore in exchange for 2B Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and INF Jean Carmona. pic.twitter.com/3hcU99HIY9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 31, 2018

Schoop represents the second infielder the Brewers have added this week, joining Mike Moustakas. It's unclear how the Brewers intend to align their infielders, yet in theory Schoop could be asked to play some shortstop. He has the arm for it. The question is whether or not his bat will rebound, as he's hitting .244/.273/.447 with 17 home runs this season -- marks below last year's seeming breakout, when he batted .293/.338/.503 with 32 home runs. Schoop is under team control through the end of next season.

In return, the Orioles receive a ready-made replacement in Villar, who has missed time recently due to a sprained thumb. He's hit .261/.315/.377 this season with 14 stolen bases. Just in his age-27 season, the Orioles will be hoping he return to his 2016 status, when he seemed like a budding leadoff hitter type.

The Orioles are also receiving two prospects. Ortiz was ranked No. 7 in the Brewers system thanks to his above-average fastball-slider combination. He has the potential to become a mid-rotation starter in short order, having already pitched at the Double-A level. Carmona has hit .239/.298/.406 as an 18-year-old in rookie ball this season. He was ranked No. 14 in Milwaukee's system thanks to his arm, speed, and power potential.