MLB trade deadline: Brewers reportedly acquire pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black from Giants

The Brewers have reportedly acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Ray Black from the Giants. Going the Giants' way will be infield prospect Mauricio Dubon. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, among others, reports the deal as being done.

Pomeranz, age 30 and on a one-year contract, has pitched to a 5.68 ERA and 2.56 K/BB ratio in 77 2/3 innings this season. However, he's looked much better since a recent switch to the bullpen. The sample size is small, but this suggests his stuff has played up in a relief role:

Drew Pomeranz added + velo on his way from SP to RP. pic.twitter.com/hyvwos3e8S — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 31, 2019

That obviously bodes well moving forward. As for Black, the 29-year-old has elite fastball velocity, but he's struggled with his control at times. He's the kind of hurler who may benefit from a new set of coaching eyes.

On the Giants' side of things, Dubon is a 25-year-old former 26th-rounder. The Brewers originally acquired him from the Red Sox as part of the December 2016 trade that also sent Travis Shaw to Milwaukee. Across parts of seven minor-league seasons, Dubon has a line of .299/.346/.423 with 123 home runs and 126 stolen bases in 584 games. He's spent the majority of his defensive innings at shortstop and has also seen time at second and third.