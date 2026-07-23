Buy or sell? Breaking down the case for seven bubble teams ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline

In sports, we use the somewhat weird visual metaphor of the bubble -- a soap bubble, perhaps, or one blown from a wand to add stress and bewilderment to the life of a pet -- to signify the precarious and unstable. Typically, we do this during the run-up to NCAA Tournament time or when evaluating players vying to crack a roster coming out of camp. Whether the entity is within the bubble like Mario or Luigi on occasion or perched on top of it is ultimately unimportant. The point is that the bubble means uncertain and fraught times for the be-bubbled.

We may of course apply this notion to the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline of Major League Baseball. Specifically, this bubble unsteadily houses or props up those teams who, even at this late hour, still aren't certain whether they'll be buyers improving their roster for a stretch-drive run at the postseason or sellers willing to fortify the rosters of others in exchange for more longer-term interests.

Let's examine those teams now before the bubble pops or, alternatively, safely ferries them across the sun-dappled meadows of baseball relevance. This may not be an exhaustive list of those teams yet to pick a deadline lane, but the following have, it says here, the most interesting decisions to make over the next week-plus.

Baltimore Orioles

One of the leading complicating factors of this deadline is the low bar for the third wild-card spot in the American League (and, increasingly, the National League, too). At this writing, the surging Red Sox hold that third wild-card spot, but five teams are within 4 ½ games of them. That cohort includes the Orioles, who were banking on a managerial change, some rotation churn, and the Pete Alonso signing to get them back to the postseason while their current core is still around. Things haven't gone as hoped, as the O's right now are below .500 and pretty banged up, especially on the position player side. Baltimore has a theoretically challenging stretch of schedule, and lead decision-maker Mike Elias has never been exactly a bold deadline buyer, even when the team plainly should've been in "go for it" mode. Maybe it's not a deep sell -- Adley Rutschman rumors are being bandied about -- but right now the O's seem to be trending toward a soft sell or at least a hold. As is the case with every team here in, though, the outcome of each game between now and Aug. 3 could shift their approach.

Detroit Tigers

The single biggest question of the deadline is whether the Tigers will trade ace and back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who's a pending free agent. Coming out of a 6-22 month of May (!), it certainly seemed like Detroit would be selling. Since then, though, they're 26-16 and have crept back into contention. They're still below .500, but the Tigers boast a +28 run differential, which means they've been highly unlucky to date. Also, they're a workable 4 ½ games out of that third wild-card spot and aren't yet buried in the AL Central. Right now, signs seem to point to keeping Skubal past the deadline and making a run at a third straight playoff berth.

St. Louis Cardinals

For the Cardinals, there's little chance they'll be aggressive buyers, but it's not certain what, if any, level of sell-off they'll undertake. This is because St. Louis is focusing on the long-term under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. This past offseason, the Cardinals traded away veterans Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Nolan Arenado in an effort to clear a path for younger players and to add, for the most part, more young pitching to the system. The rebuild is already bearing fruit, and at the same time, the Cardinals have exceeded expectations in the standings. Bloom may opt to keep the roster largely intact in the name of chasing down a wild-card spot, or he could opt to trade walk-year veterans like Dustin May and Ryne Stanek. A deeper sell could loop in controllable talents like Lars Nootbaar, Riley O'Brien, and a catcher. How the team performs in the coming days will no doubt influence Bloom's approach.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are not a good team -- they're below .500 at the moment and have been outscored by the opposition by 29 runs -- but they're still within hailing distance of the postseason. They're just three games out of the third wild-card position in the NL, albeit behind five teams in that queue. All of that should probably add up to a deadline hold-steady approach, but lead exec AJ Preller is famously an aggressive operator who looks for any excuse to go for it. A farm system thinned out by Preller's prior trades may rule out any huge deadline splash, but more marginal improvements seem possible. A downturn in the standings over the next several days, though, could force Preller to make some uncharacteristic decisions. Could best-in-class closer Mason Miller be dangled under those circumstances? The Pads bear close monitoring as August draws closer.

Seattle Mariners

In a miracle of debasement, the bar for contention in the AL West is even lower than it is in the AL wild-card chase. This is best demonstrated by the fact that right now the 51-52 Mariners are a mere half-game out of first place. This raises the tantalizing possibility that the AL West will yield the first sub-.500 playoff team in MLB history. In any event, the M's have been a pronounced disappointment coming off an ALCS berth in 2025, but they're very much in the race and have by a wide margin the best run differential in the division. They're probably the favorites, which should rule out any kind of major sell-off by Jerry Dipoto. To what extent, if any, will he seek to improve the roster, though? That's the central question for Seattle in the coming days.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays are the reigning AL champs with a roster constructed to win now. The problem is that they're not winning now. The present moment finds the Jays in last place and 10 games below .500. On the wild-card front, they're 6 ½ games out of the final spot and behind six teams. To put a finer point on their current straits, SportsLine right now gives Toronto a mere 4.8% chance of making the playoffs. For any other team, such signs would be blaring "sell," but the Jays badly want a shot at defending their pennant. Still, they have a number of pending free agents who could be reasonably compelling deadline pieces. The Jays may be forced to accept reality unless they go on a heater right away.

Washington Nationals

The Nats' dilemma is similar to that of the Cardinals above. They're in the midst of a rebuild, but they've surprisingly managed relevance in the standings after more than 100 games of regular-season play. They're above .500 with a +26 run differential and a mere 1 ½ games out of the last wild-card spot. As is the case in St. Louis, an aggressive buy seems highly unlikely, but if the Nats choose to embrace contention, they could seek out some marginal improvements for their troublesome bullpen and otherwise retain players who might otherwise be on the block. Rumors have swirled about All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and canny free-agent signing Foster Griffin, but Paul Toboni may opt to keep them in the fold past the deadline.