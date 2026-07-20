MLB trade deadline buyers and sellers guide: Where all 30 teams stand two weeks away

With the All-Star Game behind us and the second half of the 2026 Major League Baseball season underway, the news cycle has leveled its steely gaze at the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Before we get to that point on the baseball calendar, though, comes the necessary business of sorting out what teams will do as the deadline draws nearer. That means figuring out who's a buyer and who's a seller, as the parlance of such matters goes.

Such exercises in taxonomy are rarely as simple as they seem, and the 2026 season is a prime example of this notion. Any year is capable of providing us muddled standings leading up to the stretch drive, and that's especially the case since the playoff field expanded to 12 teams in time for the 2022 season. That lower bar for contention -- or at least vague notions of relevance -- means teams may not entirely know whether they're buyers or sellers when the time comes to figure out just that. Insofar as 2026 is concerned, that low bar may be lower than ever, thanks in large measure to the permissive nature of the American League wild-card race (with a nod to the current AL West standings). To put a finer point on it, it's entirely possible the AL in 2026 will bestow upon us something never before glimpsed: a playoff team with a losing record.

There's still a fortnight of games or thereabouts left before the deadline arrives, and that's an opportunity for additional clarity. However, not all deadline trades happen on deadline day, which means a number of teams will have to decide what they are -- buyer, seller, or something in between -- well before zero hour is in the immediate offing.

So consider what follows to be an exercise in assistance. That is, we're here to tell each of MLB's 30 teams what they are as the hoofbeats of the approaching deadline grow ever louder. Because we are adults with a sense of nuance, though, we'll also acknowledge the uncertain where appropriate. Teams have come here seeking wisdom (note: they have not come here seeking wisdom), so we're duty- and honor-bound to tell each team whether they're a an obvious buyer, a likely buyer, an ill-defined pestilence known as "who knows," a likely seller, or an obvious seller.

Shall we begin? We shall. Assume the position, squadrons of baseball.

Obvious buyers

SportsLine presently gives all the above teams, except for the Phillies, better than a 90% chance of making the postseason. In the Phillies' case, it's still a lofty figure (78%). As well, the Phillies have a strong buyer's trajectory (46-26 since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager) and a lead executive (Dave Dombrowski) who's very much a "damn the torpedoes" sort of decision-maker. In terms of how aggressive they are leading up to Aug. 3, it's a mixed bag, but all of these teams are going to be making moves that improve their odds of making the 2026 playoffs and then making a deep run therein. The guess at this juncture is that the Braves may be the most active within the guild of obvious buyers.

Likely buyers

Here we have a light fog. Remember not so long ago when the Red Sox were cast as likely-to-obvious sellers? They've won 13 in a row at this writing. Throw in their heavy expectations coming into the season, and right now they're probably somewhere between likely and obvious buyers. We'll lump them here for now, but recent history suggests they'll soon punch their way into our top classification. Elsewhere, you have a number of teams still within spitting distance of playoff position, a Jays team that -- disappointments heretofore notwithstanding -- is still angling to defend its 2025 pennant, and a Rangers team that doesn't so much lead the AL West as it fails to trail in it. Do the upstart White Sox and Marlins view themselves as genuine contenders and thus buyers? Probably but not definitely.

Who knows

The big story here is Detroit, which controls the fate of back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The 29-year-old lefty is a pending free agent, and there appears to be almost no chance he and the Tigers will pair up on an extension. Should the Tigers, who are seven games below .500, flip their ace before Aug. 3 in exchange for prospects? Yes. Should the Tigers, who are a reasonable 4 ½ games out of playoff position and boast a plus-31 run differential, keep their ace through the Aug. 3 trade deadline for a good-faith run at a third straight playoff appearance? Also yes. Every Detroit game counts, of course, and it especially counts when it comes to determining the trade fate of Skubal (and those many teams hankering deeply for his stretch-drive services).

Elsewhere, it's no accident that all of the "who knows" clubs are in the AL. They're not good, and they should sell in a vacuum. The 2026 AL, though, does not allow for such tidy accounting.

Likely sellers

The A's and Reds are both a) bad, and b) behind a lot of other teams in their respective playoff queues. The A's have already signaled "sell" with their recent deal that sent Aaron Civale to the Cubs for a real, live baseball player. The Angels certainly should be in sell mode, but a semi-recent report had it that owner Arte Moreno is not inclined to do what he plainly should, which is in keeping with his stewardship of the club. As for the Cardinals and Nats, they're both relevant in the standings, but they're prioritizing the ongoing rebuild/emphasis on acquiring and retaining young talent. That probably means some level of sell-off before Aug. 3, but they're sellers in pencil, not pen, because of the current standings.

Obvious sellers

This quartet comprises the worst teams in baseball, and each, per SportsLine, has less than a 1% chance of cracking the postseason field. Those long odds mean an easy decision for the front offices of note. Given that the number of buyers, obvious or likely, outnumbers the number of sellers, obvious or likely, these four clubs could be walking into a quite advantageous market over the next two weeks. How deep each sell-off stretches into the roster remains to be seen -- will the Mets go deepest of all? -- but a sell-off it will be for these four blighted outfits.

Is all of the above subject to change? Yes, and we'll let you know when and if it does.