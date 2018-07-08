MLB trade deadline chips J.A. Happ and Cole Hamels got rocked on Saturday

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline is a little more than three weeks away now and two of the top starting pitchers on the market did not have good days Saturday. Not at all.

First, Blue Jays southpaw J.A. Happ didn't escape the third inning against the Yankees, one of the teams reportedly in the mix to acquire him. Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game and the Yankees scored four runs in the first inning. Happ walked a season high six batters in the start.

View Profile J.A. Happ TOR • SP • 33 July 7 vs. Yankees IP 2 2/3 H 4 R 6 ER 6 BB 6 K 5 HR 2

In hindsight, it wasn't a great decision to start Happ against the Yankees this weekend. The Yankees destroy lefties. They're currently hitting .256/.346/.495 against southpaws -- the Yankees have a .841 OPS against lefties and the Astros are second with a .804 OPS -- so there wasn't much upside to starting Happ on Saturday. If he pitches well, he's still the same ol' J.A. Happ. If he gets rocked, it gives potential trade partners pause.

"It hasn't been going well for a while now," said Jonah Keri on CBS Sports HQ. "Happ has been a very good pitcher overall with a big strikeout rate, but this is now 20 runs allowed in his last four starts, and here he doesn't get out of the third inning. That's an issue. He has really had trouble where, he's just finding too much of the zone and getting hit around pretty hard lately. That's an issue."

While the Yankees pounded Happ, Rangers lefty Cole Hamels failed to get out of the first inning against the lowly Tigers. A three-run error by center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. certainly didn't help matters, but Hamels was getting squared up regularly. The Tigers had lots of comfortable at-bats and comfortable swings in that first inning.

View Profile Cole Hamels TEX • SP • 35 July 7 vs. Tigers IP 2/3 H 5 R 7 ER 3 BB 2 K 2 HR 1

"As for Hamels, he doesn't even have the solid overall numbers and strikeout rate to fall back on," added Jonah Keri on CBS Sports HQ. He just hasn't been good this season. He didn't even get out of the first inning! Only Jake Junis of the Royals have given up more home runs than Cole Hamels this year. He's a home run machine. If a team like the Yankees were to acquire him, or the Red Sox, in that kind of hitter's park, that would not necessarily be ideal."

The pitching trade market is not great right now, so I suspect that Happ and Hamels will still be in demand prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Contending teams always need pitching and both Happ and Hamels have strong overall track records, which shouldn't be ignored. Undoubtedly several clubs would be willing to roll the dice on them down the stretch. Contenders would rather have too much pitching than not enough, you know?

J.A. Happ is struggling leading up to the trade deadline. USATSI

Now, that said, contenders won't necessarily be willing to pay full price for Happ or Hamels at this point. They haven't pitched well lately -- it goes back further than Saturday for both guys -- and teams will look for every reason to drive the price down. Even if a team is confident Happ or Hamels will bounce back well, those performances Saturday are enough to say "we're not meeting that asking price now." They still have trade value. Just not as much as before.

Ultimately, the trade market is driven by supply and demand. Lots of contenders need pitching (Yankees, Braves, Phillies, Cubs, Brewers, Diamondbacks, Mariners, etc.) and only a few quality starters are available. Happ and Hamels are among them, at least based on their track records. A few good starts between now and July 31 with turn things right around and create a bidding war.