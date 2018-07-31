MLB trade deadline: Chris Archer reportedly heading to Pirates in deadline deal

Archer's name had long been bandied about in trade rumors

For years, Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer had been a constant in terms of the rumor mill. Much of that was just that other teams wanted to pry him from the Rays instead of the Rays shopping him, but this time it turned out different.

Archer has finally, reportedly, been dealt, and it's to the surprise-buyer Pittsburgh Pirates

Archer, 29, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA (93 ERA+), 1.39 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 96 innings. Archer is a big name, but he's only been around league average in run prevention since the start of the 2016 season (4.10 ERA, 99 ERA+). He's still a big strikeouts guy, and durability is major plus here, as he's worked at least 194 innings in each of the last four seasons. 

Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has a track record of success in working with guys acquired from outside the organization. The league switch is a plus as well. 

Further, Archer isn't just a rental piece here. He works well for the Pirates because he's cheap and under team control for several seasons.

  • 2019: $7,666,667
  • 2020: $9 million club option
  • 2021: $11 million club option

We'll update with the Rays' return when it's available. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES