MLB trade deadline day recap, news and analysis from every deal, including Zack Greinke to the Astros

The 2019 Major League Baseball trade deadline is in the books. Unlike in past years, this season will not feature a waiver-wire trade period next month. As such, Wednesday's deadline carried much more significance than it did in the past, when teams could fill out their rosters up until the season's final month.

There was a flurry of action leading up to the cutoff mark at 4 p.m. ET, which included the blockbuster trade that sent Zack Greinke to the Astros. Just two years removed from their World Series championship, Houston will enter this year's postseason with Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and now Greinke in their rotation. Not a bad 1-2-3 punch for October.

The Nationals added Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland in separate trades to help strengthen their weak bullpen. The Athletics added another veteran starter to their rotation in Tanner Roark. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Red Sox stayed quiet with their deadline moves.

Some of the top names who didn't move included Mets starters Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler along with Pirates' Felipe Vazquez and Giants' Madison Bumgarner. You can catch up on all the moves made with our trade tracker.

Notable trades completed on deadline day