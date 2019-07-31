MLB trade deadline day recap, news and analysis from every deal, including Zack Greinke to the Astros
A recap of the wheeling and dealing made on the final day before the trade deadline
The 2019 Major League Baseball trade deadline is in the books. Unlike in past years, this season will not feature a waiver-wire trade period next month. As such, Wednesday's deadline carried much more significance than it did in the past, when teams could fill out their rosters up until the season's final month.
There was a flurry of action leading up to the cutoff mark at 4 p.m. ET, which included the blockbuster trade that sent Zack Greinke to the Astros. Just two years removed from their World Series championship, Houston will enter this year's postseason with Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and now Greinke in their rotation. Not a bad 1-2-3 punch for October.
The Nationals added Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland in separate trades to help strengthen their weak bullpen. The Athletics added another veteran starter to their rotation in Tanner Roark. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Red Sox stayed quiet with their deadline moves.
Some of the top names who didn't move included Mets starters Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler along with Pirates' Felipe Vazquez and Giants' Madison Bumgarner. You can catch up on all the moves made with our trade tracker.
Notable trades completed on deadline day
- Cleveland trades Trevor Bauer to Reds for Yasiel Puig in three-team trade involving Padres
- White Sox send Nate Jones and international pool money to Rangers
- Rays trade Jake Faria to Brewers in exchange for Jesus Aguillar
- Cubs trade Martin Maldonado to Astros in exchange for Tony Kemp
- Brewers acquire Drew Pomeranz, Ray Black from Giants
- Athletics acquire Tanner Roark from Reds
- Nationals add Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland in separate trades
- Diamondbacks land Zac Gallen from Marlins
- Phillies acquire Corey Dickerson from Pirates
- Dodgers acquire Jedd Gyorko from Cardinals
- Braves acquire Shane Greene from Tigers and Mark Melancon from Giants
- Astros acquire Zack Greinke from Diamondbacks.
- Cubs acquire Nicholas Castellanos from Tigers.
- Giants acquire Scooter Gennett from Reds.
