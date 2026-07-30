Seven MLB executives under the most pressure at the 2026 trade deadline

The approaching hoofbeats that you, ear to the dusty ground, are presently hearing? They belong to Major League Baseball's trade deadline, which arrives on Aug. 3.

Obviously, the vast majority of our deadline focus will be trained on those players switching teams -- especially star-caliber players like Tigers ace Tarik Skubal who may be on the move. The co-stars of each deadline, though, are the lead decision-makers who make these moves. They are the general managers or, in increasingly common instances, the presidents of baseball operations who will negotiate and sign off on all these many trades to come. Doing so naturally comes with a great deal of pressure, whether the exec in question is fortifying a contending roster or making "seller" sorts of moves.

Insofar as the 2026 trade deadline is concerned, a handful of GMs and POBOs are probably under more pressure than the remainder of their cohort, and in some instances, their job security may hinge on how their deadline maneuverings pan out. With that in mind, let's have a quick look at those decision-makers who really need to nail whatever deadline moves they make. In no particular order, just like all of us …

Dave Dombrowski, Phillies

The Phillies barged back into relevance under interim manager Don Mattingly, but their fortunes have turned south once again in the second half. There's also the general sense that the Phils' current window may be closing, which ramps up the pressure to make another run at the World Series before the current core ages out of such aspirations. That, in turn, puts the pressure on top operator Dave Dombrowski. Star slugger Bryce Harper has already flatly declared that Philadelphia needs help at the deadline, and this of course isn't lost on Dombrowski, who has a long history of going for it at all costs. Ideally, the Phils need bullpen help, a back-end starter in the rotation, and an outfielder who bats righty. That's a lot to get done, especially with a farm system that isn't the strongest. Absent a strong stretch drive and deep October run, though, changes may be afoot in Philly.

David Stearns, Mets

By owner Steve Cohen's own words, Stearns' job in Queens is not in imminent danger, but he badly needs to nail the returns on the sell side if he's to distract from the Mets' disaster of a 2026 season. Out the door prior to the deadline are, possibly, two members of the rotation in Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes. Stearns may also dip into the bullpen and explore moves involving Luke Weaver, A.J. Minter, and Brooks Raley, among other swaps. How Stearns shapes his returns and whether they suggest a retool for 2027 or a longer-term vision will be telling.

Dana Brown, Astros

Brown is in the final year of his contract as Houston's GM, and he's under some pressure coming off a 2025 season in which the Astros saw their run of eight straight playoff appearances come to an end. That's not necessarily Brown's fault, as the Astros have an aging roster in key spots and have seen a number of notable free agents depart over the years. However, owner Jim Crane isn't known for continuity in the front office, at least in recent years. The Astros enter Thursday's slate at .500 and thus very much in the race in the AL West and in the wild-card derby. They plan to be buyers, and in particular, they need an outfielder who bats lefty and perhaps some rotation help. Speaking of all this, it's possible Brown's job depends on whether the Astros get back to the postseason.

Brian Cashman, Yankees

Cashman has been at the helm in the Bronx since time immemorial, and he's basically untouchable at this point. That said, the Yankees haven't hoisted the trophy since 2009 -- a certifiable drought by the standards of MLB's flagship franchise -- and there's mounting pressure to get back to the World Series before Aaron Judge's deep decline phase sets in. The Yanks are solidly in playoff position, but the goal is to hawk down the Rays in the AL East and secure a first-round bye. To do that, Cashman needs to add a right-handed bat, a catcher, and some bullpen help before the deadline arrives.

Mike Elias, Orioles

Elias, to his team's occasional detriment, has never been especially aggressive leading up to the deadline, and now that famed young Baltimore core of position players is older and, in some instances, not living up to expectations. The O's were looking to return to the postseason in 2026 under new manager Craig Albernaz and coming off a flop of a 2025 campaign. The present juncture, however, finds them below .500, although they're still in the mix thanks to the low bar set by the third AL wild-card spot. The O's may not be full-on buyers, but if they do wind up addressing current roster needs, then Elias needs to seek out bullpen and rotation help. If he doesn't and the O's miss out on the playoffs, then one must wonder whether another rebuild in Baltimore is on the horizon.

Craig Breslow, Red Sox

The Red Sox have surged back into playoff position thanks to a magma-hot July, but it wasn't so long ago that you heard whispers about Breslow's job status. Their hold on the postseason isn't firm, and that means reinforcements are needed. Breslow still needs to address the infield situation after the unfortunate injury to recent trade addition Curtis Mead, and a deal for Angels shortstop Zach Neto would be made to order. As well, the rotation could use additional depth. If the Sox backslide down the stretch, then you might start hearing those Breslow whispers all over again.

Ben Cherington, Pirates

Speaking of execs whose jobs may have been in peril not so long ago, there's Cherington in Pittsburgh. The Pirates haven't made the postseason since 2015 and haven't won a postseason game since 2013, which is something of a "feat" in the current era of bloated playoff fields. The Pirates spent this offseason, at least by the appallingly low standards of owner Bob Nutting, and indeed they're much improved. However, they're out of playoff position at the moment, and that means they need to be bold at the deadline. In particular, Cherington needs to make a statement bullpen addition by Monday and maybe more than one. It's not certain he'd survive another postseason-less campaign in the Steel City.