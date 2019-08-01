MLB trade deadline: Grading the buyers, with low marks for complacent Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers

Grade: B Nothing wrong with Alex Anthopoulos' day at the office. The success of mid-stream free agent Dallas Keuchel thus far made the rotation less of a pressing need, so the Braves somewhat defensibly didn't add a starter. They did, however, fortify the pen with Shane Greene, Chris Martin, and Mark Melancon. The Braves also recognized that they have the depth to withstand the loss of Nick Markakis.

Grade: D They added Andrew Cashner days ago, but he was a bit fortunate to run a sub-4.00 ERA in Baltimore. Given the prior state of the back of the rotation, Cashner makes sense, but he's not really a needle-mover. The return of Nathan Eovaldi from elbow surgery helps the bullpen, at least theoretically, but Dave Dombrowski still needed additional depth. He got nothing.

Grade: A- It wasn't the splashiest deadline, but one can argue the Cubs' roster strength means they didn't need to be splashy. Nick Castellanos gives them a much-needed depth bat, David Phelps has the potential to be a useful pen arm from the right side, and the versatile (and lefty-swinging) Tony Kemp upgrades the bench while giving them options at second base.

Grade: A Trading away the likes of Trevor Bauer isn't a typical "buyer" move, but the Indians knew they had rotation depth to spare. For their efforts, they got some badly needed pop in the outfield and at DH in Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. Despite playing in a hitter-friendly home park, the Tribe right now ranks 10th in the AL in slugging percentage and 11th in home runs. Puig -- especially the way Puig's been hitting since a bad April -- and Reyes, who have combined for 49 home runs this season, address that deficit quite directly.

Grade: A Yes, the Astros paid a heavy freight in terms of prospects, but they got a most worthy accompaniment to Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Zack Greinke still has elite-level skills and results, so like Verlander age isn't his most relevant number. He's also under contract through the 2021 season, so he's an ace-level hedge against Cole's departure via free agency. The Astros also got a nice stack of cash in the swap. This is how contenders are supposed to behave, and the Astros are now World Series favorites.

Grade: D The Dodgers are probably going to win more than 105 games and coast to a seventh-straight NL West title. They've lost the last two World Series, so unless they hoist the trophy in the end this season is going to be regarded as a failure. L.A. necessarily doesn't have a lot of weaknesses, but the bullpen is not October grade at the moment. The additions of Adam Kolarek and Casey Sadler don't especially change that estimation. But, hey, they also got Jedd Gyorko and stuff.

Grade: C+ The Brewers helped the bullpen with the additions of the possibly leveled-up Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black, and Jordan Lyles should help them at least tread water in the middle/back of the rotation. The Jesus Aguilar-Jacob Faria trade with the Rays is a solid use of depth on both sides. What the Brewers really need is for multiple starting pitchers to get healthy.

Grade: D The Twins were linked with a number of high-profile starting pitchers, but they wound up adding just a pair of serviceable relievers in Sam Dyson and Sergio Romo. "Harmless" is the best you can say about the front office's work leading up to the deadline.

Grade: A This one's pretty simple. They got Marcus Stroman at very little cost, and he's under team control through next season. Then they wisely opted to retain Noah Syndergaard despite heavy trade rumors leading up to the deadline. You can make a case for flipping walk-year right-hander Zack Wheeler, but letting him play out the string allows the Mets to hang on to those slim wild-card hopes.

Grade: F The Yankees came in with rotation help in mind, but they didn't get it done. At the very least, they'd add another bullpen arm with an eye toward the postseason. That, however, also didn't happen. According to various reports, GM Brian Cashman had interest in Robbie Ray, Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner, and Tanner Roark. None of them will be in pinstripes this season. Now there's even more riding on Luis Severino's ability to get and stay healthy and flash vintage form the rest of the way.

Grade: B By recent Oakland standards, this was a strong contender's deadline. Tanner Roark upgrades the rotation, and Homer Bailey gives them depth, at least theoretically. As well, Jake Diekman gives them a third lefty in the bullpen. Catching the post-Greinke Astros in the NL West is a longshot, but the A's solidified their grip on a wild-card spot.

Grade: C+ Well, it's volume if nothing else. New to the Philly fold are Drew Smyly, Jason Vargas, Dan Straily, and Corey Dickerson. Those pitching moves allowed them to move Zach Eflin to the bullpen, which should help matters there. Dickerson gives them needed outfield depth and a replacement for the injured Jay Bruce.

Grade: D The Cardinals are exactly the kind of team that should be making bold moves. They're locked in a mortal struggle for the division title, and behind that is a crowded and compressed wild-card fray. Significant additions at the deadline can mean the difference between playoffs or an early offseason for teams in their position. Despite needing certainty in the rotation, they added an injured lefty reliever in Tony Cingrani.

Grade: B- The potential win-win nature of the Jesus Aguilar-Jacob Faria trade is noted above. Aguilar potentially gives the Rays some of the pop they need if they're going to hang in the wild-card race. Eric Sogard also pads the infield for them, which was another need. Trevor Richards in the rotation is a volatile choice, but there's upside. Nick Anderson gives them some depth from the right side in the bullpen.