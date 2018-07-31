MLB trade deadline: How will the Roberto Osuna addition play in the Astros' clubhouse? It could be complicated

The Astros on Monday swung a controversial trade in which they acquired reliever Roberto Osuna from the Blue Jays in exchange for reliever Ken Giles and two minor-leaguers (get all the details here). The deal is controversial because Osuna is still serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Not long after acquiring Osuna, Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow released the following statement through the club:

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team," said Luhnow. "The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior, has proactively engaged in counseling, and will fully comply with our zero tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind. Roberto has some great examples of character in our existing clubhouse that we believe will help him as he and his family establish a fresh start and as he continues with the Houston Astros. We look forward to Osuna's contributions as we head into the back half of the season."

More from Luhnow during a phone conference on the trade:

I'm just paraphrasing here, but Jeff Luhnow essentially says the Astros' zero-tolerance policy is for player currently in the Astros' organization. If you did something in the past, that doesn't count: "You can have a zero-tolerance policy and give people second chances." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2018

And Osuna also released a statement through the Astros:

"I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career," said Osuna. "The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons. I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me – I will not let them down."

Osuna is still just 23, and he's proved he can be a lockdown reliever at the highest level. The complicating issue, though, is Osuna's suspension and how his history will play with his new teammates. This is relevant because two core Astros -- Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr. -- reacted with understandable outrage when earlier year security footage of then-Astros minor-leaguer Danry Vasquez showed him physically assaulting his girlfriend in 2016 was leaked. (The Astros released Vasquez in 2016 after he was suspended indefinitely by the league). Here are their curated reactions from earlier this year:

This is how Verlander and McCullers reacted to video being released of former Astros prospect Danry Vasquez hitting his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/b6DbkzUMEy — Jeff Blogwell (@tylercstafford) July 30, 2018

Read the above tweets, and it's not hard to glean where Verlander and McCullers come down on the issue of domestic violence -- on the right side. So how will they react to Osuna as a fellow member of the pitching staff? No doubt, the Astros took all of this into account before making a trade that would subject them to widespread criticism. However, there's always a difference between the theoretical and the actual. The Astros by acquiring Osuna has stepped into fraught territory.