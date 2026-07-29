MLB trade deadline's first major move backfires; Jalen Carter, Denzel Ward get historic NFL deals

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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Top 10 NFL players at every offensive position

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Training camp is underway for all 32 teams across the NFL, and in honor of this major offseason milestone, we unveiled the first part in our player rankings series. Eleven of my colleagues and I filled out ballots ranking our top 10 players at each position, plus the top play-callers and head coaches. The votes are tallied, and the results are in. Meet the 10 biggest stars at each offensive position.

There is no more important position than quarterback, so let's start there. The upper class is highly competitive, with six different players earning top-three votes. You might be surprised to learn, however, that the reigning NFL MVP only placed third on our list. Here is the group surrounding Matthew Stafford:

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Matthew Stafford, Rams

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Outside of the most elite tier at each position, there are some varying opinions about a myriad of divisive players. Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are prime examples. While both earned third-place votes on the running back ladder, both also missed the cut on at least one ballot entirely.

Here are a few other polarizing names who ranked highly on some ballots and were absent from others:

Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil – High: 3 | Low: Unranked

OT – High: 3 | Low: Unranked Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love – High: 5 | Low: Unranked

RB – High: 5 | Low: Unranked Falcons TE Kyle Pitts – High: 5 | Low: Unranked

TE – High: 5 | Low: Unranked Falcons WR Drake London – High: 6 | Low: Unranked

🏀 NBA, WNBA Power Rankings

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There is a new team in the top five of our offseason NBA Power Rankings. It does not take much guessing to surmise that would be the 76ers, who stunningly landed LeBron James in the biggest free-agent signing of the year. Our Brad Botkin explained Philadelphia's rise from No. 8 in the previous iteration.

Botkin: "What is the summer for if not to be optimistic? The Sixers are stacked. There is no way to dispute that. We will see if they can shoot well enough, defend well enough, and stay healthy enough, but right now I'll take all the talent and bet on them to figure out the fit as they go."

James' decision was certainly the most impactful development in the NBA over the last two weeks, but it was not the only one. A couple of other teams moved up in the pecking order as a result of those other transactions, not to mention those in pursuit of James, who missed out on securing his services. Here are a few of them:

Pacers: ↓1

↓1 Timberwolves: ↓2

↓2 Pistons: ↑3

Want more basketball rankings? You're in luck. This week's WNBA Power Rankings have also arrived. The league's 30th season is back underway after All-Star Weekend, and ahead of the stretch run, we changed things up a bit with a special edition of the rankings that features one key player to monitor in the second half of the campaign for each team.

The Fever are up one spot this week to No. 3, and it's not Caitlin Clark that we're most curious about. Instead, our Jack Maloney says to keep an eye on Tyasha Harris as an X-factor for Indiana.

Maloney: "During the Fever's 7-2 run heading into the All-Star break, Harris averaged 9.8 points and 3.7 assists on 53.6/44.4/88.9 shooting splits. The Fever would be thrilled if she can keep that up. Her playmaking and perimeter defense is just what they need."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Braves at Mets, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Brewers at Giants, 4 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Guardians at Reds, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Yankees at White Sox, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cubs at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Louisville at Current, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ MLS All-Star Game, 8 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Dream at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Gotham at Bay, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Valkyries at Mercury, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Mariners at Dodgers, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network