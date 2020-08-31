Watch Now: Winners From MLB Trade Deadline ( 3:40 )

The 2020 trade deadline has come and gone. MLB teams had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to complete trades and improve their roster for September's stretch run. The 2020 MLB season has been unusual for many reasons, including teams having only five weeks to evaluate their roster before Monday's trade deadline.

Now here's more about players who did and did not move before Monday's deadline.

Padres land Clevinger

The Padres have made the biggest move of the deadline, landing right-hander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen, and a player to be named later in exchange for a package that includes right-hander Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias, lefty Joey Cantillo, and infielder Owen Miller from Cleveland. You can read more about that deal by clicking here.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols. The White Sox and Braves were also said to be interested in Clevinger, but the Padres were able to swing the deal.

Rangers keep Gallo, Lynn

The Rangers discussed outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. With righty Lance Lynn also available, one executive told Passan that the Rangers "hold the keys to the deadline," but they didn't move either of their big names. Texas did, however, send lefty Mike Minor to the A's and shipped catcher Robinson Chirinos and infielder Todd Frazier to the Mets.

Gallo, 26, is under team control through 2022 as an arbitration-eligible player, so he is not a rental, and that raises the asking price. Texas has lost 11 of its last 13 games to fall out of the postseason race.

Lynn, 33, has one year remaining on his contract and is owed an extremely affordable $8 million in 2021. Between the salary and his performance, his trade value is very high. The White Sox, Yankees and Dodgers were among teams said to have interest in Lynn. Lynn has been a revelation since joining Texas last season and he's a workhorse as well, throwing at least 100 pitches in 32 consecutive starts dating back to last season. No other pitcher has thrown at least 100 pitches in more than seven straight starts.

Dodgers check in on Hader, but he stays put

The Dodgers were among the teams to check in on Brewers closer Josh Hader, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Hader, who was also in trade rumors of the winter, remained inn Milwaukee at the 2020 trade deadline.

The asking price was high, of course, as Hader remains elite and is under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2023.

Blue Jays add Villar

The Blue Jays would appear to be the favorite to claim the final playoff spot in the American League. That isn't stopping them from seeking upgrades. Prior to Monday's deadline, Toronto acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Marlins. Read more here.