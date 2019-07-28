MLB trade deadline: Mets reportedly land Marcus Stroman in shocking blockbuster with Blue Jays
The Mets will likely move Noah Syndergaard after the deal
The New York Mets have reportedly reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a trade to acquire right-hander Marcus Stroman, pending the exchange of medical information, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.
The Blue Jays are expected to receive pitching prospects in return:
Stroman, 28, is under team control through the 2020 season. In 20 starts this year, he's compiled a 3.06 ERA (148 ERA+) and 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 57.1 groundball percentage was the highest among American League starting pitchers, and ranks second in the majors among qualified pitchers behind Dakota Hudson, per FanGraphs. Stroman made his first All-Star Game this season, and has averaged six innings per appearance.
Stroman was among the top available starters, making his acquisition a surprising one by the Mets, who are not in contention at 50-55. Yet it's evidence that Brodie Van Wagenen and company intend to attempt to thread a fine needle of trading Noah Syndergaard without punting on their 2020 competitive chances. Syndergaard, by the way, is not expected to be part of this deal:
It's worth noting the Mets have one of the weaker farm systems in baseball. Their top pitching prospects include the likes of Anthony Kay, Simeon Woods-Richardson, and David Peterson. None of them are ranked among MLB.com's top 100 prospects, and only Kay is ranked within the top five of the system as a whole.
