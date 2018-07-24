MLB trade deadline: Nationals aren't ready to sell, but could that change if they keep losing?

The Washington Nationals enter Tuesday under .500 at 49-50. We keep saying it, but it's true that they are the most disappointing team in baseball this season. Heading into Tuesday's action, they were six games out in the NL East and 5 1/2 games away from the second wild-card spot.

Given the talent on that roster, that's not sell territory yet. General manager Mike Rizzo told MLB.com as much:

"[We are] still optimistic about the division, and we will do what's necessary to win this year and beyond in any deals we make."

What if is always a good question in a "just for fun" world. Some people only want to just wait and see what happens and that's cool. I sometimes like to go through every possible situation on the board and try to imagine would might happen, just for fun. Let's do that.

The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31. Before that day, the Nationals have six games.

What if the Nationals lose all six games?

That's a 49-56 record. They'd likely be looking at a nine- or 10-game deficit in the NL East and Wild Card.

What if they go 1-5?

That's 50-55. Maybe 8-9 range in playoff deficit?

In either of these cases, it would be organizational malpractice to not start looking toward the future. Why? Here's the list of Nationals players set to hit free agency after the year:

Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Gio Gonzalez, Jeremy Hellickson, Kelvin Herrera, Ryan Madson, Matt Adams, Matt Wieters and Shawn Kelley.

That's a big chunk, but the Nationals would still have the likes of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Trea Turner, Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon, Sean Doolittle and Joe Ross left behind.

I can't help but look back at the 2016 Yankees selling off veteran assets and rebuilding on the fly. They made the ALCS last season and have a great team this season, not to mention how well they are set up for the next several years.

Again, we're living in the hypothetical world where the Nationals are something like nine games from a playoff spot on July 31. In that world, shouldn't they sell ... gulp ... Bryce Harper?

Sure, Harper is hitting .215, but his .365 OBP and .470 SLG push him to a 119 OPS+. He has 24 homers and leads the NL in walks. He's only a year removed from hitting .319/.413/.595.

The toughest part here would likely be that the Nationals hope to retain Harper and we can't be sure if a trade would damage that relationship. It's something Rizzo would have to weigh if he even thinks about selling. Right now, it sounds like he isn't. If the Nats lose six more games before July 31, though, it would behoove him to take a page out of Brian Cashman's book. There are a few attractive pieces to be sold, and it all starts with the 2015 NL MVP.

Wouldn't that be something?