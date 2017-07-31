MLB Trade Deadline: Nationals land Twins closer Brandon Kintzler in last-minute deal

In leading up to the 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, reports continued to indicate that the Twins were going down the wire in attempts to deal closer Brandon Kintzler. A few minutes after the deadline, news broke that they got it done just at the last minute, sending Kintzler to the Nationals, with pitching prospect Tyler Watson going back to the Twins. The clubs have announced the deal as official.

Kintzler, 32, has saved 28 games in 32 chances this season with a 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings. As can be seen, he's more of a pitch-to-contact closer than one who is gonna blow away the opposition by missing bats every game.

The Nationals earlier this month acquired back-end relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the A's, so Kinzler throws his hat in that late-inning mix as well. It'll be interesting to see how manager Dusty Baker decides to go with as closer moving forward.

The Nationals' biggest issue heading into July was the bullpen and with three additions who are capable of closing, it seems that they are well-position for the postseason.

As for the return to the Twins, Watson is a lefty who has a 4.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 93 innings in Class A. He's started 17 games and come in relief once.