The Texas Rangers have traded All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees, per Levi Weaver of The Athletic.

Gallo was originally in the Rangers lineup for Wednesday night. He was then a last-minute scratch and it was immediately reported that it was for non-medical reasons, meaning the deal may have gone down right before the game.

Gallo, 27, is hitting .223/.379/.490 (139 OPS+) with six doubles, a triple, 25 homers, 55 RBI, 57 runs, six stolen bases and 4.1 WAR this season. Once viewed as an all-power guy by a good number of people, Gallo has made himself into an exceptional right fielder. He has nine outfield assists this season and rates out highly in most advanced metrics that consider range. He also leads the majors in walks with 74. The only real issue would be the low batting average and high strikeouts. He's even a good baserunner and hasn't been thrown out stealing.