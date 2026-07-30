MLB trade deadline matchmaker; how NFL stars Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs can reset RB market

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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA Face of the League Rankings

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When you think of the NBA, who is the first player that comes to mind? One superstar in particular has been in the news quite a bit lately, so I wouldn't blame you if LeBron James was your answer. But it's not just that he has been the biggest headline-grabber of the offseason. This is basketball's all-time leading scorer we're talking about.

James is the face of the NBA and will be for however long he remains active. His agent, Rich Paul, hinted toward more than just one more year before retirement, by the way. Will it be two years with the 76ers for King James? Three? Four?

Some of the other biggest names in basketball are also in the latter stages of their careers, like Stephen Curry, whom the Warriors seem content to let close out his playing days without contending for another title.

When those guys move on, who will become the most synonymous with the NBA? We constructed a short list in the latest edition of the Face of the NBA Rankings. And John Gonzalez says that Victor Wembanyama has next.

Gonzalez: "Wembanyama won't turn 23 until January. That's a terrifying prospect for the rest of the league, given what he's already accomplished. Wemby is the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history. He's also the youngest player ever to make All-NBA and reach the NBA Finals in the same season. There's nothing he can't do on the court."

If not Wemby, then who? Perhaps these stars will take the leap:

4. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

5. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

6. Luka Dončić, Lakers

🚩 Potential red flags for Super Bowl contenders

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The Super Bowl champion is not crowned in the preseason. Any number of things could happen between now and February to throw the perceived frontrunners off course, so don't chalk it up as a championship year for the Rams just yet. Their biggest challengers all have red flags, too. Who's to say that the worst-case scenario won't play out for any of them?

Look at the Ravens, for instance. They carry the second-best odds to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but there is a very large elephant in the room when it comes to their quarterback. That is, he does not often stay healthy for a full season. Our Jared Dubin explains why Lamar Jackson's health is the biggest red flag in Baltimore.

Dubin: "Every team is in some way subject to concern about their quarterback's health, but the Ravens are especially so because of how dependent the offense is on Jackson's unique skill set and how dependent Jackson himself is on his escapability and ability to threaten defenses with designed runs, which dried up last year as he played through his injuries."

Staying healthy is a major challenge in a 17-game season. It is a universal issue that all 32 teams must contend with. There are also some team-specific deficiencies that could stand between the greatest contenders and the Super Bowl, too. Here are a few of them:

Packers: Defense

Defense Texans: Pass offense

Pass offense Chargers: Secondary

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Yankees at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cubs at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⛳ Rocket Classic: First round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Lynx at Tempo, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Nationals at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Red Sox at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Liberty at Aces, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Mariners at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network