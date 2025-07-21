The MLB trade deadline is just 10 days away. And with only one team -- the Tigers -- having reached 60 wins, the playoff picture is as crowded as ever. This stretch of the season always brings tension, as players and front offices brace for moves that could shape not only their futures, but the final standings. Here are some rumblings from around the league.

Eyes on Duran, but Red Sox want to buy

When Boston shockingly traded Rafael Devers last month, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said: "I do think there's a real chance that at the end of the season, we're looking back and we've won more games than we otherwise would've."

The Red Sox have gone 17-11 since the Devers deal to move into possession of the third wild-card playoff spot in the AL. Breslow has, in fact, confirmed that the team plans on being buyers at the deadline. What that means exactly remains to be seen. The Red Sox spent much of the past three seasons middling at the deadline, acquiring players such as catcher Danny Jansen and reliever Lucas Sims, and selling their fan base on the idea that those were meaningful, effective moves.

Breslow will have to really play ball this year if, in fact, the Red Sox want to justify the Devers trade. The Red Sox are in need of a right-handed bat (potentially two) and a front-end starter beyond Garrett Crochet. A lot of teams are, too. Marcell Ozuna, though he's having a down year, could be a great fit for the Red Sox, adding a slugger to a lineup that is without a true power hitter after the Devers trade. Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and Diamondbacks starters Zac Gallen and Merrll Kelly fit as well. Yet everyone is in the market for such players. Someone will have to overpay. Will Breslow be willing to play ball?

Jarren Duran BOS • LF • #16 BA 0.257 R 53 HR 8 RBI 50 SB 16 View Profile

On the flip side, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is one of the most intriguing names who has popped up in trade rumors. The 28-year-old has a .257/.322/.427 slash line this season and would be of interest to plenty of contenders, one of whom is keeping close tabs on Duran.

A Padres scout has been at every Red Sox home game over the past three weeks, with eyes on Duran. San Diego needs outfield help, and Duran could fill their hole in left field. The question is whether the Padres have the pieces to interest Boston in a deal. Head of baseball operations A.J. Preller has shown he's relentless when targeting players, so the Red Sox will certainly listen.

A different Duran trade?

One individual with knowledge of Minnesota's situation believes the team will soft sell. Minnesota has been a disappointment this season, plagued by inconsistent play and underwhelming performances from stars like Carlos Correa. The club's financial constraints from ownership haven't helped. With that said, there's a strong chance they move flamethrowing reliever Jhoan Duran, with the sense that his value may never be higher. Duran has a 1.62 ERA in 44 ⅓ innings and would likely draw a strong return, especially with two more years of team control after 2025. Position players Willi Castro and Harrison Bader are also candidates to be shopped, potentially acquiring Triple-A talent in return.

Jhoan Duran MIN • RP • #59 ERA 1.62 WHIP 1.13 IP 44.1 BB 16 K 50 View Profile

Starter Joe Ryan's name has surfaced in trade talks, but he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season and still has two years of team control remaining. Given that he's a key part of the Twins' identity, moving him feels like a long shot.

Big weeks for Reds, D-backs

Four teams on the outside looking in of the NL playoff picture are within five games of a spot in the wild-card race. That includes the Reds (52-48, 2½ games back) and the Diamonbdacks (50-50, 4½ games back). The coming week could very well decide the trade deadline fate for both clubs.

The Reds have a young group of potential stars, but they haven't quite put it together to be a real contender in what's become a tough division. One person within the organization believes they need a bat and stopped short of calling them sellers, noting the club's position in the wild-card race. "This week will say a lot," the source said.

The D-backs, meanwhile, could be one of the deadline's biggest sellers... if they decide to sell. Their trading decision will likely be made off where they stand at the end of the week, according to a source familiar with the team's situation. They have won four straight coming into Monday, and don't bet they will sell off their talent, not even NL home run leader Eugenio Suárez, if they feel as though they have a chance to make a playoff push. General manager Mike Hazen has proven that he is not afraid to go after it... or punt on a year when he feels he needs to.