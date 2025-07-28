The 2025 MLB trade deadline is just three days away, and a lot could change by 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. With rumors flying, here's some of what's being discussed around the league.

Who will O's, Rays move?

The Orioles are looking to shop Ryan O'Hearn this week, and possibly veteran outfielders Ramon Laureano and Cedric Mullins, and others. The core, led by Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, will remain intact as Baltimore looks to retool and pick up the pieces on what has been a disappointing and lost season.

Tampa Bay's collapse going into the break and into the second half has left those around the league shocked, to say the least. The Rays enter the week at .500 (53-53) after losing six of their last seven games and are three games out of a playoff spot. The deadline conversation has shifted from buying to selling in Tampa. Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe remain the Rays' biggest trade pieces.

The Red Sox have made it through unquestionably the toughest part of their schedule, coming out of the break with series against the Cubs, Phillies and Dodgers. In short, they survived. Despite picking up just one series win, which came against Los Angeles, the Sox went 4-5. Their schedule will ease up some with a series against the Twins set to begin Monday evening. At 57-50, the Red Sox hold a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second wild card spot in the American League. But the team still needs help.

The starting rotation, while solid over the past month, remains a question mark. Beyond Garrett Crochet, the team lacks a clear No. 2 starter. The Red Sox would ideally like to add another arm, but there's hesitation about whether they'll actually do so. Quality starters are in high demand, and the Sox would have to compete to land one, something they have failed to do in past deadlines. Aroldis Chapman's back injury -- which manager Alex Cora recently downplayed -- should push Boston to be more aggressive in pursuing bullpen help. Additionally, the club needs an upgrade at first base, and have checked in on both Diaz and O'Hearn, though it remains to be seen if they will line up on a deal. The Red Sox are in their best position in years to reach the postseason. Time will tell whether the front office makes the necessary moves to capitalize.

A trade involving Boston outfielder Jarren Duran, meanwhile, appears doubtful this week. A potential Duran deal will be explored more in the offseason.

Another name to watch for the Yankees

New York has been one of the worst teams in baseball for more than a month. As such, the Yankees have already gotten to work, upgrading their infield by acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies and middle infielder Amed Rosario from the Nationals. They still plan to bolster the bullpen, with Pirates closer David Bednar linked to the club. The Yankees will be without Aaron Judge for at least the 10-day minimum after placing him on the injured list with a right flexor strain, making the front office's decisions in these final days before the deadline all the more critical.

Twins could move prominent pieces

The days leading up to the trade deadline were supposed to be the true test for the Twins in deciding whether to buy or sell. But a 3-6 stretch -- with series losses to the historically bad Rockies, Dodgers, and Nationals -- didn't convince the Minnesota front office to be aggressive on the market. At 50-55, the Twins enter Monday 5 ½ games out of the third wild card spot. Still, don't expect a full-on fire sale. And it would be highly unlikely, according to one source familiar with the team's direction, for Minnesota to trade starter Joe Ryan. Not only is Ryan a Cy Young candidate this season, but he's also considered an organizational success -- a pitcher acquired from the Rays in 2021 for, essentially, two months of Nelson Cruz. Instead, the Twins would prefer to retool around Ryan, Byron Buxton, and Carlos Correa, even though there are questions about Correa being past his prime.

But moving Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart, and/or Jhoan Duran is a real possibility for Minnesota. The Twins are adamant that Duran --seemingly the most coveted reliever on the market with Emmanuel Clase now the subject of a gambling probe -- may never have higher trade value. He has two more years of team control and is pitching well enough (1.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) for Minnesota to command a haul. As one executive pointed out, closers are often among the most sought-after pieces at the deadline because they can pitch nearly every day come postseason play. The Twins are well aware.

In NL Central, Cards will sell rentals, Cubs want Keller

The Cardinals' season has been a relative success, especially given preseason expectations. St. Louis, though, is set on moving major-league pieces -- particularly relievers on expiring deals. Closer Ryan Helsley is one name almost certain to be dealt. With former Red Sox chief Chaim Bloom set to take over next season, the focus will shift toward building organizational depth at both the minor- and major-league levels.

For the Pirates, Bednar remains a highly regarded name that continues to surface in trade talks. So has starter Mitch Keller, who's put together a solid season (3.53 ERA, 97 strikeouts in 125 innings). The Cubs have reportedly shown interest in Keller, but one source familiar with how general manager Ben Cherington operates (oftentimes reluctant to make huge deals) put the chances of a deal at less than 50%.

The Reds, meanwhile, entered Monday at 56-50, and plan on being buyers at the deadline after an impressive week. Their hope is to add another bullpen arm and bat.