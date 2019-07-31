MLB trade deadline: Phillies swing deal for Corey Dickerson to boost outfield
Dickerson is on the move once again
The Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pirates, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.
Dickerson, 30, has long been a good hitter and he's having one of his best offensive seasons in 2019, though he's missed time due to injury. In 44 games, he's hitting .315/.373/.551 with 18 doubles, four homers and 25 RBI.
Though Adam Haseley is also left-handed and has hit fine, it seems pretty likely Dickerson just becomes the everyday left fielder for Philly. He could be used to slot between righties Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. Andrew McCutchen, a former Pirate himself, began the year as the Phillies' everyday left fielder, but a torn ACL ended his season in early June.
Here potentially is the team's lineup moving forward:
- Scott Kingery, CF
- Jean Segura, SS
- Bryce Harper, RF
- Rhys Hoskins, 1B
- Corey Dickerson, LF
- J.T. Realmuto, C
- Cesar Hernandez, 2B
- Maikel Franco, 3B
There's no word on the return yet, but it's not likely very big. Dickerson is an injury risk and a free agent after this season. He's a good get for the Phillies, to be certain, but the price tag on an acquisition like this wouldn't be high.
