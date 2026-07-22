MLB trade deadline predictions; Aaron Rodgers reunites with family ahead of final NFL season

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🤝 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: 50 under-the-radar NFL players

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Football is right around the corner. Yesterday, we crossed the 50-day mark in the countdown to the NFL season. To celebrate the milestone, our Zach Pereles identified 50 lesser-known players who could help define the campaign. The unheralded contributors fell into six categories, from "under-recognized players ready to make a star leap" to "supporting a star."

The very first player that came to mind for this exercise was Bengals cornerback DJ Turner.

Pereles: "Turner should be on everyone's radar, but a few difficult years for the Bengals' defense have left him on the outside looking in when it comes to top-tier recognition. He finished first in pass breakup percentage (18.9%) and fourth in completion rate allowed (43.9%) last year, making him one of few bright spots on a poor unit."

Here is one other player from every category that you should get to know over the next 49 days:

Under-recognized player ready to make a star leap: Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper

LB Bounce-back candidate: Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan

WR Second-year jump: Cardinals CB Will Johnson

CB Known face, new place: Cowboys DB Jalen Thompson

DB Trenches: Rams DT Poona Ford

DT Supporting a star: Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan

Quarterbacks were excluded from the list because of the high-profile nature of their position. We did not entirely leave them out of the conversation in our 50-day preview, though. Garrett Podell named the most overrated and underrated signal-callers heading into the campaign.

🔠 Clippers ace NBA offseason and Blazers are a dud

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Yesterday, we shared our grades for every Eastern Conference team's offseason. Today, our focus shifts to the West. That's where the Clippers have shined over the first month of the summer with their flurry of trades and team-friendly free agency acquisitions. Everything is contingent on the Kawhi Leonard trade eventually going through, but assuming it does, this is an "A-" summer for Los Angeles, according to our Sam Quinn.

Quinn: "To turn a 35-year-old with his injury concerns and a looming extension into two unprotected first-round picks in the 2030s plus a non-trivial 2027 first-round swap, considering they already owed a separate swap to the Oklahoma City Thunder is a potentially transformative deal. Between the Leonard, Ivica Zubac and James Harden trades, the Clippers have executed a brilliant organizational pivot from a decayed contender into a young, flexible and asset-rich rebuilder."

At the opposite end of the report card are the Trail Blazers, who built themselves a logjam in the backcourt. How are they going to find enough playing time and touches for everyone after trading for Ja Morant? Each of Morant, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija need the ball in their hands to be effective.

Here's a taste of the other grades we handed out in the Western Conference:

Jazz: B+

B+ Thunder: C

C Pelicans: D+

⚾ MLB trade deadline landing spots

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The MLB trade deadline is now less than two weeks away, and it is still not fully clear which teams will buy and which will sell. There is no bigger domino that could potentially fall than Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. As disappointing as Detroit has been this year, it remains in the playoff hunt thanks to the weakness of the American League, and that reportedly has the front office thinking it should hold on to Skubal for the rest of the season.

Our baseball experts chimed in with predictions on where each of the trade deadline's biggest potential movers could land, and amid the Tigers' modest turnaround this summer, the majority of them now think Skubal will stick around in the Motor City. One of them, Mike Axisa, dissented and said the Dodgers will make an offer the Tigers cannot resist.

Axisa: "Lazy and unoriginal pick? Maybe, but the Dodgers are motivated to three-peat, they have rotation injuries, and they have one of the deepest farm systems in the game. What are they supposed to do with all those outfield prospects, exactly? You can roster only so many. Using one or two to rent Skubal in an effort to win a third straight World Series seems pretty smart to me."

The panel only reached a consensus on one player, Aroldis Chapman, who looks destined to stay in Boston now that the Red Sox are in the midst of a historic 14-game winning streak and suddenly alive and well in the wild-card race.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Pirates at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Mets at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Athletics at Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Cardinals at Angels, 4:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Fire at Miami, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Sun at Fever, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Atlanta at Charlotte, 8 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Tigers at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ San Diego at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Wings at Fire, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Salt Lake at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on FS1