MLB trade deadline: Rangers could reportedly deal Cole Hamels before All-Star Game

Hamels is having a good, if homer-prone season at age 34

With about a month to go until the 2018 trade deadline, it's time for an uptick in rumors.

To wit, consider this from Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network, which suggests the Texas Rangers have surveyed the market well enough that a Cole Hamels deal could come within two weeks:

Hamels, 34, is in the final guaranteed season of his contract. In his 16 starts, he's posted a 3.61 ERA (125 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio, both improvements over last year's numbers. The downside for Hamels is that he's allowed nearly two home runs per nine -- or close to double his career rate. Expect teams to attribute that to the hitter-friendly Ballpark in Arlington, as 14 of his 20 homers have come at home in about the same number of innings.

Hamels is owed about $11 million more the rest of the way, plus a $6 million buyout on his club option. It's possible the Rangers would pick up part of the tab in order to get a better return. Hamels' suitors are currently unknown, though most contenders -- the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Seattle Mariners included -- figure to have some level of interest.

The Rangers figure to shop around other veterans, including third baseman Adrian Beltre, before the deadline.

