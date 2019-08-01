MLB trade deadline: Ranking and evaluating the 15 best prospects traded at deadline

Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it a flurry of activity. We've covered almost every noteworthy deal elsewhere, but we wanted to dedicate some bandwidth to the prospects who were moved as part of the silly season. Below you'll find the 15 prospects who -- in our estimation -- were the best to be dealt, as well as information on them. As always, note that this exercise is more of an art than a science.

We covered Trammell in greater detail on Wednesday. He could feature four average or better tools upon maturation, including plus-plus speed and defense. The Padres are giving him a chance to play center, but he could wind up in left field due to a substandard arm. Trammell's well-rounded game and leadoff-quality on-base skills led one talent evaluator to compare him to Brett Gardner. Don't laugh -- Gardner has accumulated more than 40 Wins Above Replacement since debuting, and Trammell's physical gifts could see him top that.

Gallen has pieced together seven impressive starts this season, compiling a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 36 innings. He doesn't throw hard (he averages 92 mph with his heater), yet he imparts good spin with his fastball, throws more strikes than his walk rate indicates, and has a deep arsenal with each of his four offerings generating at least 20 percent whiffs on swings taken against them. The old expectation for Gallen was that he could turn into a No. 4 starter. There's reason to think his deception and feel could allow him to exceed that baseline -- and do so now

We've covered how Sanchez is a polarizing prospect in the past. The long and short of it is that his bat is both his greatest strength and question mark due to a swing-happy approach. There's a chance he improves his eye enough to tap into his raw power en route to becoming middle-of-the-order thumper in the Matt Kemp mold; there's also a chance he develops into a non-tender candidate, a la Avisail Garcia. The Marlins are, obviously, hoping for the former.

4. Jazz Chisholm, SS, Marlins

Yes, another Marlins acquisition. Chisholm is a 21-year-old shortstop who has already reached Double-A and could have four above-average tools. Why is he here instead of in the No. 1 spot? Because he lacks the most important tool of them all: the capacity to hit for average. He's struck out roughly a third of the time this season, and has never fanned less than a quarter of the time. His defense, position, and pop give him a wide berth, however, and if the Marlins can help him make more consistent contact then he has the chance to be a star-level contributor.

5. Seth Beer, Hitter, Diamondbacks

Ask around and you'll find a lot of disagreement on where Beer should rank on this list. He doesn't run or throw well, and he should probably spend most of his career at DH … which makes it all the more curious that an NL team acquired him. So, what can Beer do? Hit. He's batted .299/.407/.543 in 63 games at Double-A -- the page-69 test of levels. There are zero secondary skills here, so Beer will sink or swim based on his ability to hit big-league pitching.

6. Corbin Martin, RHP, Diamondbacks

You won't see Martin debuting for the Diamondbacks anytime soon -- he underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in the summer and probably won't make his way back until late next season. Presuming Martin can return to full strength, he'll do so with a mid-90s fastball and a number of solid secondary pitches. Martin is athletic and imparts good spin on his offerings. There's at least mid-rotation potential here -- even if the Diamondbacks will have to wait for it to be fulfilled.

Woods-Richardson is the youngest player on the list. He won't turn 20 until the end of next season, yet his stock is already on the rise. Woods-Richardson is athletic and has the chance for two plus offerings, in his fastball and breaking ball. If he can continue to refine his changeup and command, he could slot in as a mid-rotation starter or better.

8. Logan Allen, LHP, Cleveland

Few organizations are better than Cleveland at milking the most from their pitchers. Allen, then, stands a chance to exceed the No. 4 projections thrown his way thanks to his low-90s sinker and high-grade changeup. Allen will begin his Cleveland career in Triple-A.

9. J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Diamondbacks

Bukauskas slipped to the middle of the first round in 2017 despite big-time stuff due to concerns about his size (he's listed at 6-foot) and delivery. Although he's spent this season in Double-A, it remains unclear what role he'll fill in the majors. His command has eluded him all year, resulting in him walking nearly six batters per nine innings.

Dubon can run and has enough defensive chops to play either up-the-middle position. The determinant on whether he's more than a utilityman is his bat. He's walk-averse, so it could come down to if his newfound pop is somewhat legitimate or simply a PCL, ball-aided mirage.

The Athletics drafted Hannah in the second round of the 2018 draft. His plus speed is his best tool, but there are questions concerning how much he'll hit and where he'll land defensively -- he isn't likely to offer much pop and could end up in left field when all is said and done.

12. Anthony Kay, LHP, Blue Jays

Kay has multiple average pitches and could theoretically debut in the majors as soon as this season. But there's risk here since he doesn't miss many bats and permits a lot of air contact.

Wentz has a tall, broad-shouldered frame and has struck out nearly a batter per inning in Double-A. Unfortunately, he's suffered with consistency woes that could prevent him from living up to his mid-rotation starter potential.

Allard has improved his stuff this season, regaining velocity and adding a slider that evades barrels. He's still on the smaller side and his secondaries aren't enough to see him filling more than a back-of-the-rotation role.

15. Tristan Beck, RHP, Giants

Beck has an unusual delivery and could wind up in the bullpen on the basis of his command. If he does, his fastball-breaking ball combination would likely make him an effective reliever.