MLB trade deadline: Ranking the Astros' top 10 trade targets with Marcus Stroman and Robbie Ray leading the list

Monday night, the Houston Astros open an important three-game series with the second place Athletics. Houston has a 6 1/2-game lead in the AL West, and this series will determine whether the team runs away with the division, or whether we get a genuine division race down the stretch. It's an important series, for sure.

This week's series will not, however, determine whether the Astros buy or sell at the deadline. They have the fourth best record in baseball at 64-37 -- SportsLine puts their postseason odds at 99.1 percent -- and their championship window is wide open. The Astros are buying. There is zero doubt about that.

Rotation help figures to be Houston's top priority prior to the single July 31 trade deadline. Their rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

The Astros are so short on rotation depth right now that over the weekend manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, that the team will use a four-man rotation until the trade deadline. They're going to take advantage of scheduled off-days to avoid using a fifth starter as long as possible.

Verlander, Cole, and Miley form a heck of a top three to take into the postseason, but remember, the Astros need rotation help beyond this year. Cole, Miley, and Collin McHugh will be free agents after this season, Martin will miss all of next year, and McCullers could miss the start of the season. Adding a pitcher with control beyond 2019 would be the ideal scenario.

Also, the Astros could pursue a left-handed reliever before the July 31 trade deadline. They have an all right-handed bullpen at the moment and, come October, having a left-on-left matchup specialist to face hitters like Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Didi Gregorius, Matt Olson, Austin Meadows, and others wouldn't be a bad idea.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, we here are CBS Sports are going to rank the top 10 trade targets for various contending teams priority to July 31. We've already covered the Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs. Now here are the 10 best fits for the Astros leading up to the trade deadline.