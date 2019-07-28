MLB trade deadline: Rays acquire Eric Sogard in deal with Blue Jays, report says
The veteran utility man will give Tampa Bay depth as it chases a playoff spot
The Rays are poised to trade for Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Eric Sogard, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Sherman adds that the deal is pending a physical. It's not yet certain what Toronto will be getting in return for Sogard.
Sogard, 33, this season has hit .300/.363/.477 (125 OPS+) with 10 home runs and six stolen bases in 73 games for the Blue Jays. Over that span, he's also seen time at second base, third, short, and the outfield corners. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 82 across parts of nine big-league seasons.
With the Rays, Sogard figures to provide roster depth at multiple positions. The question is whether he can continue producing at career-best levels. What doesn't bode well is that Sogard right now, despite that productive slash line, ranks near the bottom of the league in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.
The Rays right now are locked in a tight struggle for a wild-card spot in the American League.
