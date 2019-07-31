MLB trade deadline: Rays acquire Jesus Aguilar from Brewers, filling need for right-handed power bat
Tampa shipped righty Jake Faria to Milwaukee
The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly added the power right-handed bat they've been seeking all season. According to ESPN, the Rays have acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Milwaukee Brewers. Neither team has confirmed the deal. Milwaukee will reportedly receive righty Jake Faria in the trade.
The Brewers are looking for pitching depth, both rotation and bullpen, so it makes sense that they will receive an arm in return. It's unclear if there are other pieces in the trade.
CBS Sports will have more on this story soon.
