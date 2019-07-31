MLB trade deadline: Rays acquire Jesus Aguilar from Brewers, filling need for right-handed power bat

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly added the power right-handed bat they've been seeking all season. According to ESPN, the Rays have acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Milwaukee Brewers. Neither team has confirmed the deal. Milwaukee will reportedly receive righty Jake Faria in the trade.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Right-hander Jacob Faria is headed back to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Jesus Aguilar deal, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

The Brewers are looking for pitching depth, both rotation and bullpen, so it makes sense that they will receive an arm in return. It's unclear if there are other pieces in the trade.

