MLB trade deadline: Red Sox reportedly acquire Ian Kinsler from Angels

The Red Sox have reportedly filled their need for an infielder

The Red Sox have acquired veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Angels, a source tells Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic

We'll have more to come on this story. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

