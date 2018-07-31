MLB trade deadline: Red Sox reportedly acquire Ian Kinsler from Angels
The Red Sox have reportedly filled their need for an infielder
The Red Sox have acquired veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Angels, a source tells Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
We'll have more to come on this story.
