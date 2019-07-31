MLB trade deadline: Reds' Jesse Winker informed of Yasiel Puig-Trevor Bauer deal by fans in between innings

In the 24-hour news cycle, information travels fast, and the players on the Cincinnati Reds got a taste of that on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates when outfielder Yasiel Puig was reportedly traded to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal that netted the starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. In between innings, a fan took it upon himself to inform Reds outfielder Jesse Winker that Puig had been shipped to the Indians.

Jesse Winker learned from a fan about the Puig trade tonight (via @Knickoson42) pic.twitter.com/5Ox9Ede5Ll — And This Blog Belongs To The Reds (@ATBBTTR) July 31, 2019

Winker asked the fan what the details of the trade were before jogging away from the wall to take his place in right field. It's unclear whether Winked actually believed that the fan was telling the truth about the trade.

The deal sent Puig, Scott Moss, Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen, and Victor Nova to the Indians. Bauer went to the Reds and Taylor Trammell got shipped to the San Diego Padres.

Obviously, the three-team trade wasn't the only high-profile situation that Puig found himself involved in on Tuesday evening. In the ninth inning, Amir Garrett was removed from the game and made a beeline for the Pirates dugout, which resulted in an all-out brawl.

This happened last night in Cincy.



The Reds & Pirates finish their three-game series with some afternoon ⚾️ today. pic.twitter.com/Y89IwNvmBd — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

During the melee, Puig showed his fiery side when he attempted to get to Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick and had to be restrained by teammates on several occasions. This came after the trade had been reported, so Puig was technically sticking up for former teammates at that point.

In his lone season with the Reds, Puig is hitting .252 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI.