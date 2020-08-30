Watch Now: Highlights: Padres at Rockies ( 1:46 )

The Colorado Rockies are in the postseason race and they've added to their bullpen prior to Monday's trade deadline. Colorado has acquired righty Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced. The O's will receive infield prospect Tyler Nevin, shortstop prospect Terrin Vavra, and a player to be named later.

Givens, 30, has been an obvious trade candidate for the Orioles dating back to last season. He's a reliable veteran with late-inning experience who handcuffs righties with his fastball and slider, and that could come in handy as Colorado has games with the Padres (Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, etc.) and Athletics (Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, etc.) remaining on their schedule.

Mychal Givens BAL • RP • 60 ERA 1.38 WHIP 1.00 IP 13 BB 6 K 19 View Profile

The Rockies have had a fairly reliable bullpen this season thanks to Daniel Bard's revival and the emergence of Jairo Diaz and Yency Almonte as high-leverage options. Givens has experience closing and setting up, so he can slot in anywhere. Manager Bud Black could deploy his new-look bullpen like so:

Givens, it should be noted, will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player next season. He is not a rental.

The Orioles have lost 10 of their last 12 games to eliminate any postseason hopes they had earlier this season, when they started 11-7. This was always going to be a rebuilding season for Baltimore and Givens was arguably the team's top trade chip. The O's sent veteran lefty Tommy Milone to the Braves earlier Sunday.

MLB.com ranks Vavra and Nevin as the No. 7 and No. 14 prospects in Colorado's farm system, respectively. Their scouting reports call Vavra an "offensive-minded utility type who hits his way into the lineup every day" and Nevin a "super-utility type (who is) young enough to develop into a big league regular at first base."



Only players included in their team's 60-man player pool can be traded this season, though teams can get around that with players to be named later. The player to be named later all but certain to be a prospect not in Colorado's 60-man pool. Once the season ends and all players are eligible to be traded, the player will be named.

You can keep track of all the latest trade deadline activity with our trade tracker.