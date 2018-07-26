MLB trade deadline: Rockies beef up bullpen by acquiring Seung-Hwan Oh from Blue Jays

Right-handed relief pitcher Seung-Hwan Oh is headed to his third organization in his third major-league season. The Blue Jays have agreed to send him to the Rockies for a minor-league first baseman Chad Spanberger, minor-league outfielder Forrest Wall, and a player to be named later or cash.

Oh, 36, came over for the 2016 season after an excellent career in both Korea and Japan. As an elite closer, he had earned a nickname that translates to "The Final Boss." He enjoyed great success with the Cardinals in 2016, too, but had a rough year in 2017. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays this past offseason and has since rebuilt some of his value.

Through 48 appearances this season, Oh has a 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings. He's held opponents to a .214/.265/.353 line this year.

The Rockies have added some bullpen depth in Seung-Hwan Oh. Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason, the Rockies looked to beef up their bullpen by signing closer Wade Davis, bringing back setup lefty Jake McGee and signing free agent setup man Bryan Shaw. Even with a huge step forward by Adam Ottavino, the Rockies entered Wednesday dead last in the NL with a 5.29 bullpen ERA. Shaw and McGee have been bad and Davis' 4.61 ERA only translates into 103 ERA+.

Bud Black and company will look for Oh to help shore things up, as the Rockies are right in the thick of the NL West and wild-card races.

Wall, 22, was Colorado's first-round pick in 2004. He is hitting .260/.340/.410 with nine home runs and 28 stolen bases in 93 games split between High-A and Double-A this season. Wall is a former second baseman who moved to the outfield full-time last season.

Spanberger, 22, was the Rockies' sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Arkansas. In 91 games with Bouchard in Asheville this season, he's hit .316/.364/.580 with 20 doubles, 22 homers, 75 RBI, 65 runs and 16 steals. Last year at the rookie level he hit 19 home runs in 235 at-bats.