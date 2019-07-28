MLB trade deadline rumors: A's in on Noah Syndergaard; Yankees, Astros eyeing Trevor Bauer

As we work our way toward Wednesday's MLB trade deadline, we'll be here each day to round up the latest rumors. Speaking of the approaching trade deadline, we also took a look at the 50 best trade candidates, including the top 10 pitchers and top 10 hitters on the market. If you're interested in which prospects could be switching systems before July 31, we have you covered.





Now, here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches.

A's in on Syndergaard, Wheeler

The Mets could very well move right-hander Noah Syndergaard by the deadline, but it may not be a straight "veteran for prospects" type of trade. It's already been reported that the Mets may be targeting Marcus Stroman as part of a three-way trade that would send Syndergaard to the Padres. Now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Athletics have some interest in Syndergaard and teammate Zack Wheeler. The A's have already acquired Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman in recent days, so they're obviously behaving like the contenders they are.

Yankees, Astros in on Bauer

The Indians by all accounts are willing to listen on right-hander Trevor Bauer despite the fact that Bauer has for some time been a strong rotation piece for Cleveland. As well, the Indians have barged back into contention. At this writing, they're in top wild-card position in the AL and only one game back of the Twins in the AL Central. If they do opt to tap into that rotation strength and deal Bauer, then a number of fellow contenders figure to be interested. Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer names the Yankees and Astros as two such teams who could use a rotation upgrade like Bauer.

Jays want Yanks' top prospect for Stroman

If the Yankees are going to persuade their division rivals in Toronto to send righty Marcus Stroman their way, then it'll cost them. According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Jays in any deal that lands Stroman in the Bronx will want top Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia as part of the return package. The right-hander Garcia touches the mid-90s with his fastball and has one of the best curveballs in the minors. He's also got the makings of a changeup. This season, he's pitched his way to Triple-A as a 20-year-old. We have more on Garcia in this week's Prospect Watch.

Mets have targeted Urias in possible Thor deal

As for that Padres deal noted above, Joel Sherman tweets that the Mets have discussed infield prospect Julio Urias with the Padres. Reportedly, the Mets would then flip Urias, perhaps as part of a three-team trade, for a pitcher such as Marcus Stroman, Robbie Ray, or Mike Minor.

Diaz market heating up

While Mets closer/former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz has struggled this season, he's still a low-cost relief arm with a strong recent history of shutdown performance. So there's a market for him despite the subpar numbers, and the Mets are reportedly willing to move him. Mike Puma of the New York Post tweets that the Braves, Dodgers, Rays, and Blue Jays have interest in Diaz. The Jays, who are in sell mode, would then look to flip him to the Braves in the event that the Mets would be unwilling to trade him to Atlanta or unable to match up.

Reds looking to sell

The Reds' laudable efforts to improve the roster this past offseason haven't yielded the desired results, and they may be looking to pivot leading up to the deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Reds are willing to listen on starter Tanner Roark, reliever Raisel Iglesias, outfielder Yasiel Puig, and second baseman Scooter Gennett.