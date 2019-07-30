MLB trade deadline rumors: Astros linked to Madison Bumgarner, Trevor Bauer; Syndergaard could remain with Mets

We are just one day away from the 2019 MLB trade deadline. We've seen a handful of minor transactions (you can follow along with our trade tracker), but Sunday brought the biggest deal thus far with the Mets acquiring right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

We'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. We also took a look at the 50 best trade candidates, including the top 10 pitchers and top 10 hitters on the market.

Here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches:

Astros in on Bumgarner and Bauer

View Profile Madison Bumgarner SF • SP • 40 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.15 IP 139.2 BB 29 K 140

The Giants by most accounts aren't going to move ace/franchise legend Madison Bumgarner before Wednesday's deadline, but perhaps the situation is more fluid than believed? Here's Yahoo's Tim Brown:

Source says Giants and Astros "engaged" on Bumgarner. Amount of traction unclear. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 30, 2019

The Astros have a clear need for another starting pitcher. The question is whether the Giants would be willing to move Mad Bum given their recent surge in the standings. They don't project well moving forward, and it's not too much to call them playoff longshots. However, dealing Bumgarner with playoff position in range surely wouldn't go over well with the fan base or in the clubhouse. Whether Bumgarner stays or goes is one of the most compelling subplots as we barrel toward the deadline.

Bumgarner is not the only big-name arm the Astros are interested in ahead of Wednesday. The team is also being linked to Indians' righty Trevor Bauer, according to Andy Martino.

Hearing Astros more on Bauer than Bumgarner — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 30, 2019

Thor may stay put, scheduled to pitch Tuesday

View Profile Noah Syndergaard NYM • SP • 34 ERA 4.33 WHIP 1.26 IP 126.2 BB 36 K 126

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard may stay put with the Mets, since many teams aren't engaging in trade talks for the ace because of the high asking price. Here's Passan with more:

While the market for Mets starter Noah Syndergaard should theoretically be bustling, given the paucity of frontline starting pitchers available, a number of teams in need of an arm are either balking at the price to acquire the right-hander or don't believe they have the necessary talent to fulfill Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's desired return.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman adds that the Mets are still engaged on Syndergaard, who has now been linked to the Padres, Astros, Yankees, Athletics and Twins.

Mets still engaged on Syndergaard (who’s been linked to SD, Hou, NYY, Oak and Minn) but still seem much more likely to deal Wheeler. Makes sense. Stroman trade highlighted Mets interest in 2020; Noah under control thru 2021, Wheeler a FA after year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch for the Mets on Tuesday night against the White Sox in Chicago. The organization did make a eyebrow-raising move by scratching Ervin Santana from his Triple-A start on Tuesday. However, Syndergaard was still the Mets' scheduled starter as of 2 p.m. ET, and the Mets might be bringing Santana to Chicago in case they deal Zack Wheeler (who's scheduled to pitch Thursday).

Everything is fluid, of course, but as of now Syndergaard still scheduled to start tonight in Chicago. As @Ken_Rosenthal noted Ervin Santana was pulled from AAA start. But more likely in case starter needed Thurs for Wheeler — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2019

Syndergaard, 26, is not a free agent until after the 2021 season. While he's not putting up the best numbers this season, he's still got dominating stuff and if he's placed with a contending team in the right situation, he could certainly help a team with a playoff run.

Interest in Bauer is increasing

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.21 IP 156.2 BB 63 K 185

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Indians starter Trevor Bauer is garnering more interest as the trade deadline approaches. But Rosenthal adds that the Indians still are undecided on whether they want to trade their right-hander in the middle of a pennant race:

The only way the Indians could justify moving Bauer would be if the return did not dramatically reduce their chances of winning their fourth straight AL Central title. Perhaps the team could pull it off by adding an outfielder and major-league ready starting pitcher who would help them short- and long-term. But rival clubs say the Indians routinely set a high threshold in trade conversations and rarely deviate, even under the pressure of a deadline.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman has more Bauer related news:

Indians are increasingly unlikely to trade Trevor Bauer. Word is, ownership is reluctant to part with a big star with team in position to make playoffs and possibly even win division again. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Bauer, 28, will be a free agent after next season.

Astros going after Wheeler

View Profile Zack Wheeler NYM • SP • 45 ERA 4.71 WHIP 1.27 IP 124.1 BB 34 K 137

The Houston Astros are working hard to try to acquire Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler, but a deal does not appear to be close, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Athletics, Rays and Braves have also shown interest in Wheeler, Rosenthal adds. Wheeler, 29, will depart for free agency at the conclusion of this season. Here's more from Rosenthal:

There is a benefit to acquiring a rental such as Wheeler — it would come at a lower acquisition cost. The Astros' farm system ranks seventh in the majors, according to Baseball America, but several of its top pitching prospects experienced injury and/or regression this season, reducing general manager Jeff Luhnow's trade leverage.

There have been reports of the Mets being interested in extending Wheeler, but nothing has come from that yet. Wheeler bounced back after a stint on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, with a solid start on Friday against the Pirates.

Astros remain interested in Boyd

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 ERA 3.94 WHIP 1.13 IP 132.1 BB 29 K 178

Even with the Astros after Wheeler, they still remain interested in Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi. But Morosi notes that in past discussions, Detroit has asked for Houston's No. 1 prospect, outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Astros have reportedly been reluctant to trade Tucker.

Source: #Astros showing continued interest in #Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd. Detroit has asked for Kyle Tucker in the past. Acquisition cost on #Mets RHP Zack Wheeler would be lower for Houston, and there is substance to those HOU/NYM talks, as @Ken_Rosenthal has reported. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019

Boyd, 28, is under team control through 2022. He's making $2.6 million this season and has three more years of arbitration eligibility.

Will Angels sell?

Jonathan Lucroy C • BA .237 R 28 HR 7 RBI 30 SB 0

View Profile Brian Goodwin LAA • LF • 18 BA .287 R 42 HR 9 RBI 28 SB 3





From Ken Rosenthal:

#Angels drawing trade interest in Jonathan Lucroy as well as Brian Goodwin, source tells The Athletic. Lucroy playing last rehab game tonight, expected to be activated tomorrow. Dustin Garneau, Kevan Smith LAA’s current catchers. Interest in Goodwin first noted by @Buster_ESPN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2019

The most interesting takeaway from this as that it raises the possibility that the Angels might be "soft sellers" on Wednesday. Right now, Mike Trout's squad is two games above .500, but they're also 5 1/2 games out of second wild-card position in the AL and behind three teams. That translates to long playoff odds. That's why you might see them flip a couple of guys who aren't essential to their mid- to long-term aims.

O's getting calls on Mancini

View Profile Trey Mancini BAL • RF • 16 BA .280 R 68 HR 24 RBI 53 SB 1

Orioles OF/1B Trey Mancini is having a strong age-27 campaign, as he presently boasts a 128 OPS+ with 49 extra-base hits in 100 games. The O's, deep in the rebuilding process, are reportedly willing to deal him. Now Jon Morosi reports that Mancini is indeed drawing interest -- from the Astros, Rangers, and Rays in particular. The right-handed-hitting Mancini actually has reverse platoon splits for his career, and that likely adds to his appeal. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.

Mets asking price for Diaz is high

View Profile Edwin Diaz NYM • RP • 39 ERA 4.95 WHIP 1.45 IP 40.0 BB 13 K 61

The asking price for Mets closer Edwin Diaz is set high, but according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, many MLB executives believe that the ask is reasonable. However, many don't think the Mets will gain back all of the prospect value they initially gave up to acquire Diaz from the Mariners this past offseason. Here's Passan with more:

Despite his struggles this season, a number of scouts who have seen Diaz in recent weeks believe the raw ability that led him to a standout 2018 season remains and that he could well be the prize of the 2019 trade deadline. ...It's unreasonable to think they can recoup all of the prospect value lost in the deal. A good portion of it, though? That, executives say, is realistic.

ESPN's Buster Olney adds that the Rays have been doing background work on Diaz, who could be a short-term fit for the team during this season and next. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays, Braves and Padres are among the teams showing interest in Diaz, though the Red Sox might turn their interest to relievers with a smaller price tag. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Boston is unlikely to trade for Diaz, Tigers' Shane Greene or the Reds' Raisel Iglesias. Rosenthal reports that Boston is focused on lesser names for bullpen help. Speaking of which...

Dodgers remain engaged with Vazquez

View Profile Felipe Vazquez PIT • RP • 73 ERA 1.87 WHIP 1.06 IP 43.1 BB 11 K 68

The Dodgers and Pirates are still having trade discussions about reliever Felipe Vazquez, but Pittsburgh's high price is delaying any chance of a deal getting done by Wednesday. Here's The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal with more:

For all the talk of the Pirates trading Vázquez, the team shows little appetite for actually making such a move, sources say. The way club officials see it, the team's collapse and last-place standing in the NL Central stem in part from injuries at various points to starting pitchers Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams, catcher Francisco Cervelli and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Other clubs do not hold the same view, believing the Pirates essentially are fooling themselves, and should move Vázquez at a time when his value is soaring.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi adds that the Dodgers are likely to add a reliever by Wednesday, having also had discussion with Tigers reliever Shane Greene, among others.

Vazquez, 28, will earn $12.5 million combined in 2020 and 2021, and he has $10 million club options for 2022 and 2023.

Reds are selling, Roark expected to be dealt

View Profile Tanner Roark CIN • SP • 35 ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.37 IP 107.0 BB 34 K 106

The Cincinnati Reds (49-55) will be selling at this year's trade deadline. The team is 6 1/2 games behind the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers in the National League Central, and they've fallen back from getting a potential NL wild card spot. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that starting pitcher Tanner Roark is a Reds trade chip that is expected to be dealt before Wednesday. Roark, 32, is set to hit free agency after this season, and he's currently making $10 million for the 2019 season.

Passan also adds that closer Raisel Iglesias is also generating interest, and rival clubs believe that he will move. Iglesias is under contract for two more seasons after 2019. The Reds could also send starter Alex Wood off to another team, but it's likely that the Reds just trade one of their starters (Roark or Wood), according to Passan. If the Reds don't find a suitable deal by the deadline, Passan reports that Wood could be a candidate for a qualifying offer over the winter.

Giles' elbow troubles hurt his trade value

View Profile Ken Giles TOR • RP • 51 ERA 1.54 WHIP 1.06 IP 35.0 BB 11 K 58

Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has been fighting elbow inflammation, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the injury is severely limiting his trade value. The likelihood has grown that Giles will remain with Toronto into the winter.

Giles was unavailable to pitch during for the second game in a row Monday due to the elbow inflammation. It's unclear whether Giles will be available to pitch on Tuesday. Passan adds that Toronto is still continuing to pursue potential deals for right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson, who will be a free agent this offseason. Giles, 28, is currently making $6.3 million this season.

Mariners could deal Leake

View Profile Mike Leake SEA • SP • 8 ERA 4.25 WHIP 1.23 IP 131.1 BB 19 K 98

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that there is a 50/50 chance Seattle deals starting pitcher Mike Leake before his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rangers. The Mariners are in all-out rebuild mode plus it's a pitching-hungry market, so moving the 31-year-old right-hander may prove to happen by Wednesday.

Leake is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four July starts, including a 5-3 victory against the Rangers last Wednesday in which he went seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Leake will earn about $19 million over the next two seasons. Leake has $4 million left in his $16 million salary this season and is owed $15 million next season with his former team, the Cardinals, picking up $4 million in 2020. There is also a $5 million buyout for a 2021 option. He has a full no-trade clause, but has said that he would waive it for the right situation.

Nats want relievers

From Jon Heyman:

Nats looking to add not one but two pen guys if they can, preferably 1 being lefthanded. They look like a threat ... especially if they can tighten up the pen. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

That certainly passes the smell test, as the Nationals have clawed their way back into contention despite one of the worst bullpens in MLB.