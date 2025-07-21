The (mathematically inaccurate) second half is underway and the trade deadline is only 10 days away. Pencils must be down at 6 p.m. ET next Thursday, July 31. Trade chatter and activity will pick up now that the amateur draft is in the rearview mirror and front offices can focus their attention on the deadline. Here are Monday's trade deadline rumblings.

Athletics open to moving starting pitchers

The A's are listening to offers for righty Luis Severino and lefties JP Sears and Jeffrey Springs, reports The Athletic. The market is short on quality pitching and all three pitchers are under contract/team control for at least another year.

Springs, 33 in September, has been the A's best starter this season. He's owed $10.5 million in 2026 with a $15 million club option for 2027, which is more than reasonable for a mid-rotation arm. Sears is in his cheap team-control years and a durable innings guy, albeit one with a home run problem. Severino, who has been critical of the ballpark situation in Sacramento, has a 3.10 ERA on the road and a 6.68 ERA at Sutter Health Park. The A's have a strong offensive core. They need to improve the pitching around it now.

Orioles focused on moving rentals

Not surprisingly, the 44-54 Orioles are focused on trading away their rental players at the deadline, GM Mike Elias said during an MLB Network Radio interview over the weekend. "We've got to be realistic about our situation ... To the degree that we have players that interest other clubs, who are coming towards the end of their contracts, we've got to listen to that," Elias said.

Baltimore has a lengthy list of rentals. Starters Zach Eflin and the resurgent Charlie Morton will generate interest, ditto relievers Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and platoon outfielder Ramón Laureano are also coming up on free agency. All will be in demand, though none figures to bring back a massive return.

Dodgers seeking late-inning bullpen help

Despite spending over $100 million to re-sign Blake Treinen and sign Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates in the offseason, the Dodgers are in the market for bullpen help at the deadline, reports USA Today. They've reportedly checked in with the Twins about Jhoan Duran, the Pirates about David Bednar, the Cardinals about Ryan Helsley, and the Guardians about Emmanuel Clase, among others.

Scott and Yates have both underwhelmed and been home run prone, and Treinen has missed much of the season with a forearm issue, though he is expected back soon. Alex Vesia typically gets the biggest outs for manager Dave Roberts each night. The Dodgers need to add at least one more reliever to lighten the load on Vesia and just to give Roberts another trusted option.