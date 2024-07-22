Major League Baseball's trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, meaning that teams have just over a week to complete their summer shopping before the market closes for the rest of the season. With the draft in the rearview mirror, it's time for clubs to get serious -- in turn that means it's time for more rumors. Below, we've recapped the best of Monday's crop.

Astros seeking 'big' arms

Astros general manager Dana Brown revealed during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Monday that he's aiming high when it comes to obtaining rotation help.

"Try to go big and see if there's a deal that makes sense for the organization," Brown said. "If that doesn't work, we'll go down to mid-level and hopefully we can land something there. But it doesn't hurt to ask. When you go through this, ask and thou shall receive sometimes. We want to try to go big, and if we can't get the big thing done, we'll try to go mid-level so we can get through this."

The Astros have, of course, been impacted all season by rotation injuries. They're presently without Justin Verlander, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., J.P. France, and José Urquidy. (Javier, France, and Urquidy are out for the season.) Nevertheless, that hasn't prevented the Astros from climbing into a tie for the top spot in the American League West on the heels of a 27-14 record since the start of June.

Merrifield joins Braves

The Braves lost second baseman Ozzie Albies to a fractured forearm over the weekend, an injury likely to cost him eight weeks. In response, the Braves have signed former All-Star Whit Merrifield to an MLB contract, the team announced Monday.

Merrifield, 35, was recently released by the Phillies after hitting .199/.277/.295 (63 OPS+) in 53 games. He's just a year removed from making his third career All-Star Game as a member of the Blue Jays organization. He hit .272/.318/.382 (93 OPS+) in 145 games.

The Braves also promoted prospect Nacho Alvarez for his big-league debut. Alvarez seems likely to get the first shot at replacing Albies, with Merrifield around for depth purposes or in case Alvarez proves himself to be unprepared for MLB duty.

Rays scouting Yankees

The Rays and Yankees will wrap up their season series on Monday, but that doesn't mean the two teams are done with one another in all capacities. Rather, the Rays have been extensively scouting the Yankees system, according to MLB's Bryan Hoch, an indication that the two clubs could be talking to one another about a deadline deal.

It's worth noting that the Rays' coverage of New York's system could be for general purposes, too, and is not necessarily a sign that they're engaged in deep talks.

The Rays have a number of interesting trade candidates who would fit onto the Yankees roster, including right-hander Zach Eflin, outfielder Randy Arozarena, and third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Tigers scouting Orioles

Elsewhere, the Tigers have been scouting the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, according to MLB's Jon Morosi. The Orioles are known to have interest in left-hander Tarik Skubal, and have many notable prospects stored at Norfolk, including infielders Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, and Connor Norby. As with the Rays' scouting of the Yankees system, this is not necessarily an indication that anyone should order a Skubal Orioles jersey.

Mariners place France on outright waivers

The Mariners have placed first baseman Ty France on outright waivers, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

These should not be confused with release waivers, as France is still allowed to play for the Mariners until he either clears, is claimed or is traded. If France does clear, the Mariners could attempt to send him to the minors -- do note, however, that he has enough service time to reject such an assignment and become a free agent while receiving his full salary.

France, who entered Monday with a 94 OPS+ on the season, is set to make nearly $7 million for the entire year. The Mariners, then, could shed a few million from their payroll i they can find a taker.