MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Brewers reportedly monitoring Tigers' Verlander

The Brewers have seen their lead in the NL Central whittled down since the break, and that has increased the pressure on the Milwaukee front office to fortify the roster leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Even with Chase Anderson slowly working his way back from injury, the Brewers could use some help in the rotation. Speaking of which ...

On Justin Verlander: The Brewers are interested, I'm told, and the Cubs are said to be still monitoring the situation. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 20, 2017

Justin Verlander of the Tigers is indeed a popular name leading up the deadline. We've known the Cubs were interested, and the Astros may be keeping him in mind as they try to add a starter. Now come the Brewers into the fray.

As for Verlander, he's in his age-34 season, and after finishing second in the AL Cy Young balloting last year he's seen some decline in terms of both ERA and command-and-control indicators. That said, his velocity's up in 2017, and that bodes well for the near-term. Verlander's still owed more than $60 million at minimum, and it's not certain the Brewers would be able to assume that entire obligation. If they needed the Tigers to kick in cash, then that means Milwaukee would need to sweeten the package coming back over and above what a team like the Cubs -- a team with more financial wherewithal -- might offer.